(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari is expected to fall in anticipation of Friday's start of trading, which will close the first trading week of the new year.

The FTSE Mib is given down 172.5 points or 0.6 percent after closing up 1.1 percent at 30,403.96 on Thursday's session.

London's FTSE 100 is indicated down 48.1 points or 0.6 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is expected down 42.3 points or 0.6 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected down 105.7 points or 0.6 percent.

Last night in Milan, the Mid-Cap rose 1.0% to 43,873.75, the Small-Cap gained 0.4% to 27,941.12, and the Italy Growth closed up 0.3% to 8,303.29.

On the main list of Piazza Affari, Leonardo closed up 5.7 percent, with new price at EUR16.33 per share. Of note, Bernstein upgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'market perform'.

Good buying also on Saipem, which raised the bar 3.2% to EUR1.53. On the stock to mention that Capital Fund Management cut its short position to 0.87 percent from 0.93 percent.

Banco BPM, on the other hand, closed up 4.1%, on its fourth consecutive bullish candle.

High quarters also for BPER Banca, which posted plus 3.1 percent after an eve's decline of 0.6 percent.

Among the bearish few, STMicroelectronics left 3.9% on the parterre, marking its fifth straight session on the bearish side.

On the Mid-Cap, De' Longhi was up 3.1%, with new price at EUR29.60, rebounding after Wednesday's 6.0% decline.

d'Amico rose 1.8 percent the day after it announced that it had taken over 50,000 shares in Tamburi Investment Partners, which closed up 1.1 percent. The total consideration was about EUR460,000.

Caltagirone, on the other hand, rallied 1.9 percent, after two sessions closed on a bearish trend.

Among the bearish minority, OVS left 1.7 percent on the parterre, placing it on the bearish side for the third session in a row.

Sales also prevailed on Juventus FC, among others, which closed down 0.2 percent in the wake of Wednesday's 0.3 percent decline.

Among small-cap companies, Enervit closed up 3.2 percent after two sessions ended among the bearish.

Avio, on the other hand, rallied 3.3 percent after closing 1.9 percent in the red on the eve.

At the back of the pack, Netweek gave up 2.4 percent, after closing 4.2 percent green on Wednesday night.

AlgoWatt, on the other hand, closed down 0.4 percent to EUR0.2760. The smallcap on Wednesday reported that it has been awarded a grant of about EUR351,000 for Digital Energy Service Provider activities on the project "SIESTA - Secure Interactive Environments for SensiTive data Analytics," funded by the European Commission under the Horizon Europe program. The SIESTA project, with a total duration of 36 months and EU funding of approximately EUR5.0 million, is coordinated by the Agencia Estatal Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas.

Among SMEs, Energy closed up more than 16 percent with new price at EUR2.14 per share, after two sessions closed in the red.

CleanBnB, on the other hand, rallied plus 7.0%, pending results to be published on Monday.

Circle - up 1.5 percent - reported that its subsidiary Magellan Circle has been awarded the Horizon Europe Foremast project for a modal shift from road to sea transport using prototype automated, small, flexible, zero-emission vessels. Circle will receive EUR235,000 over 36 months. In addition to Magellan Circle, 15 partners from nine European countries are also taking part in the initiative.

Illa closed down 9.6 percent after common shares were regrouped at the ratio of one new common share, no par value, for every 1,000 existing common shares, no par value, without reducing the total amount of share capital.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed Friday up 0.3 percent to 33,377.42, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9 percent to 2,929.18, and the Hang Seng is giving up 0.9 percent to 16,504.59.

In New York at Thursday's close, the Dow finished up slightly at 37,440.34, the Nasdaq lost 0.6 percent to 14,510.30 and the S&P 500 gave up 0.3 percent to 4,688.68.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0927 against USD1.0956 recorded at Thursday's European stock close while the pound is worth USD1.2672 from USD1.2790 last night.

Brent crude is worth USD78.00 per barrel versus USD76.74 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,041.54 an ounce from USD2,044.62 an ounce last night.

Friday's macroeconomic calendar features construction PMIs from Italy, Germany, France and the Eurozone at 0930 CET, followed at 1000 CET by Italian inflation.

At 1030 CET, it will be the turn of the British construction PMI, followed, at 1100 CET, by car registrations in Germany. Also at 1100 CET, Eurozone inflation is published along with producer price data.

From the US, at 1430 CET, will come the nonfarm payrolls report and the unemployment rate. At 1600 CET, it will be the turn of the durable goods report; at 1900 CET the Baker Hughes data; and at 2130 CET, as usual on Friday, it will be the turn of the COT Report.

Among the companies listed on the Stock Exchange, no particular announcements are expected.

