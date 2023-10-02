(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari is expected to get off to a cautious start Monday as it opens its first session of October, having disposed of macro data and PMI results over the past two weeks and awaiting PMIs from the world's major economies, due in the morning.

The FTSE Mib is given up just 12.5 points after closing up 0.3 percent at 28,243.26 Friday evening.

London's FTSE 100 is given down 20.7 points or 0.3 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is expected down 14.5 points or 0.2 percent while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is listed at parity.

Among Milan's smaller indices, the Mid-Cap rose 1.3 percent to 39,687.44, the Small-Cap gained 1.2 percent to 25,792.31, and the Italy Growth was up 0.7 percent to 8,323.11.

On the main list of Piazza Affari, DiaSorin remained bullish, rising 2.3% to EUR86.42 per share. The stock reared its head again after six sessions among the bearish.

Terna gained 1.3%. Citigroup restarted coverage on the stock with a 'neutral' recommendation and target price at EUR7.50 per share.

Moncler also did well, up 1.0% to EUR55.08 per share.

On a negative note, the list's minority, Tenaris gave up 1.8%, tacking down after four sessions among the bullish.

Banca Generali, on the other hand, lost 0.4 percent, with new price at EUR33.51 per share after rising 0.4 percent on the eve of the meeting.

On the Mid-Cap, Brunello Cucinelli rose 7.8 percent to EUR74.45 per share. Goldman Sachs gives the stock a 'buy' rating with target price at EUR87.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo also did well, up 1.5 percent. Société Générale cut its target price to EUR9.00 from EUR10.00 per share on the stock.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, on the other hand, lost 2.0%. It is worth mentioning that the stock shows an asset of more than 30% since the beginning of 2023.

On the Small-Cap, Softlab rose 3.1 percent while Trevi Finanziaria Industriale gained 6.5 percent, rebounding after six bearish sessions. The latter reported Thursday that it had approved the group's interim report, which closed with net income for the first half of the year of EUR23.6 million, compared with a net loss of EUR19.8 million in the first half of 2022. Revenues were EUR280.3 million compared to EUR236.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Conafi's board of directors -- up 0.3 percent -- approved the half-year report as of June 30, ending the period with a negative EBITDA of EUR1.9 million, from the negative EUR1.0 million as of June 30, 2022. Revenues were EUR1.6 million, from EUR2.0 million as of June 30, while the result of financial assets measured at fair value was positive EUR700.00 compared to a negative impact of EUR3.8 million in the first half of 2022.

Among SMEs, Deodato.Gallery stepped back more than 10 percent, repositioning its price in the EUR0.41 per share area.

Pharmacosmo fell back 7.0%. The company on Thursday evening reported that the board of directors approved the half-year financial report for the six months ended June 30, which closed with a consolidated operating loss of EUR2.1 million, compared to a net loss of EUR286,000 as of June 30, 2022. Consolidated sales revenue stood at about EUR36.7 million, showing 14 percent growth from about EUR32.1 million in the same period last year.

Among the debutants, Elsa Solutions rose 17 percent on its second day on the stock exchange while Emma Villas and Valica, which debuted on Friday, lost 4.6 percent and gained 27 percent, respectively.

In Asia, the Nikkei gave up 0.2% to 31,809.65 while Shanghai and Hong Kong did not open due to a national holiday.

In New York, the Dow closed Friday down 0.5 percent to 33,507.50, the Nasdaq gained 0.1 percent to 13,219.32 and the S&P 500 lost 0.3 percent to 4,288.05.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0565 against USD1.0589 in closing European equities while the pound was instead worth USD1.2199 from USD1.2207 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD92.26 per barrel from USD95.24 per barrel at Friday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,839.60 an ounce from USD1,860.56 an ounce Friday night.

Monday's macroeconomic calendar - devoid of events from China and Hong Kong, with markets closed for national holidays - features manufacturing PMIs from Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the Eurozone and the UK between 0915 CEST and 1030 CEST. In the afternoon, space will also be given to that of the US, at 1600 CEST.

From Spain, unemployment data will also arrive, at 0900 CEST, while the same indicator will be published for the Eurozone two hours later.

Among companies in Piazza Affari, only Juventus Football Club's accounts are expected.

