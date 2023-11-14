(Alliance News) - Futures on Tuesday indicate a slight rise for Piazza Affari ahead of the start of trading, pending data on Eurozone economic performance coming in mid-morning.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is indicated up 22.5 points or 0.1 percent after closing up 0.8 percent at 28,925.26 Monday evening.

In Europe, Paris's CAC 40 is indicated up just 1.8 points, London's FTSE 100 is given down 13.5 points or 0.2 percent while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected up 14.8 points or 0.1 percent.

Last night, among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap rose 0.7 percent to 40,980.46, the Small-Cap closed up 0.4 percent to 25,456.93 while Italy Growth finished in the red with 0.1 percent to 7,599.95.

On the main list of Piazza Affari last night, Monte dei Paschi di Siena closed on top up 8.6 percent, boosted in part by the news that Fitch Ratings upgraded the bank's ratings by two notches, raising the long term issuer default rating to 'BB' from 'B+' and the viability rating to 'bb' from 'b+.' The upgrade, according to Fitch, reflects the success of the restructuring process, which has enabled the bank to structurally rebuild strong capital buffers and strengthen operating profitability.

BPER Banca also had an excellent session, up 7.1 percent to EUR3.52. Earlier in the day yesterday, the stock updated its 52-week high to EUR3.51.

Banco BPM, on the other hand, up 4.6 percent to EUR5.32.

Mediobanca, up 1.4 percent, also did well. The company announced that a new share buyback program of up to 17.0 million shares will start on Monday. During the program, the maximum investment sum of EUR200 million will not be exceeded the shares will be used to finance potential M&A transactions for the bank and possible compensation plans. The program will be completed within 12 months of the European Central Bank's approval.

On the bottom ended CNH Industrial, in the red by 0.8 percent, continuing its long negative streak.

On the Mid-Cap, illimity Bank rose 4.8 percent--doing best of all--after the release of good nine-month accounts. The bank reported net income of EUR75.0 million from EUR50.6 million, up 58 percent from the same period a year earlier. As of September 30, net interest income stood at EUR147.7 million, up 27 percent to EUR116.1 million in 2022.

Purchases also on Industrie de Nora, which closed up 4.7 percent after falling 3.2 percent on Friday evening.

Up also Banca Ifis, up 0.9% after reporting that it closed the nine months with net income attributable to the group of EUR124.7 million, up 18% from EUR105.5 million in the first nine months of 2022. Net banking income, up 4.8 percent to EUR512.4 million from EUR488.7 million in the same period of 2022, benefited from the Commercial & Corporate Banking Sector's positive correlation to rising interest rates.

Among the bearers, Antares gave up 2.7 percent, with price at EUR2.87 per share.

Alerion, on the other hand, left 5.4 percent on the parterre. The company reported Friday that revenues for the first nine months amounted to EUR146.1 million from EUR212 million recorded in the first nine months of 2022. Also on Friday, the board decided to issue a EUR170 million green bond, with a fixed interest rate of 6.50 percent on an annual basis, with payment every six months.

On the Small-Cap, Alkemy did best of all, advancing more than 11 percent to EUR8.52 per share, in its third bullish session in a row.

Netweek, on the other hand, picked up 1.4 percent, after Friday night's 5.0 percent decline.

Datalogic--flat at EUR5.30--reported Thursday that it ended the first nine months with revenues down to EUR417.0 million from EUR476.5 million in the same period a year earlier, with declines recorded in all geographic areas in which it operates.

doValue gave up more than 11 percent with price at EUR3.06 per share. The company reported Thursday that gross revenues fell in the nine months to EUR335.2 from EUR425.5 million in the same period a year earlier. Net revenues fell to EUR304.6 million from EUR380.0 million, and collections dropped to EUR3.40 billion from EUR3.91 billion a year earlier.

Among SMEs, DHH gained more than 10 percent with price at EUR15.50 per share, in its fifth bullish session in a row.

Pharmacosmo, on the other hand, rose 3.8 percent with new price at EUR0.6580 per share, rearing its head after three consecutive sessions in the negative.

CrowdFundMe closed up 3.6 percent after reporting on Monday that it had obtained the new European authorization for traders in the sector. CrowdFundMe will thus benefit from the new regulations, which promote the formation of a single European market, unified with clear rules. In particular, the EU regulation incentivizes the cross-border provision of crowdinvesting services, which was previously discouraged by highly fragmented laws.

Convergences left over 12 percent on the parterre. There was high trading volume on the stock, amounting to more than 28,000 pieces changed hands compared to a three-month daily average of about 6,000 pieces.

Among Asian exchanges, the Nikkei closed Tuesday up 0.3 percent to 32,695.93, the Shaghai Composite gained 0.3 percent to 3,056.07 while the Hang Seng is up 0.1 percent to 17,442.78.

In New York on European night, the Dow closed up 0.2 percent to 34,337.87, the Nasdaq lost 0.2 percent to 13,767.74 while the S&P 500 gave up 0.1 percent to 4,411.55.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0694 against USD1.0689 recorded in Monday's European stock close while the pound is worth USD1.2289 from USD1.2243 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD82.75 per barrel from USD81.53 per barrel at Monday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD1,944.81 an ounce from USD1,942.45 an ounce last night.

Tuesday's macroeconomic calendar includes, at 0900 CET, a speech by Williams of the Federal Reserve and at 0945 CET one by Ernia of the European Central Bank.

At 1100 CET, from the Eurozone, focus on Gross Domestic Product and the ZEW Institute's sentiment data.

In the afternoon, at 1430 CET, eyes on U.S. inflation while in the evening will come the weekly oil stocks data, at 2230 CET.

Among companies in Piazza Affari, several nine-month accounts are coming up, including those of Cairo Communication and Fincantieri.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

