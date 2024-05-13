(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari is expected to rise slightly ahead of Monday's opening, with traders' focus remaining on corporate results coming in this week.

IG futures give the FTSE Mib up 65.0 points or 0.2 percent after closing up 0.9 percent at 34,657.35 on Friday's session.

London's FTSE 100 is given down 9.1 points or 0.1 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is expected up 14.6 points or 0.2 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is shown up 27.1 points or 0.1 percent.

In Milan on Friday evening, the Mid-Cap gave up 0.8 percent to 47,775.37, the Small-Cap left 0.5 percent at 29,325.01 and the Italy Growth closed up 0.2 percent to 8,257.72.

On the Mib, DiaSorin did best of all, rising 5.6 percent after the release of its accounts. In fact, the company reported on Friday that it reported first-quarter net income of EUR46.0 million up from EUR42.0 million in the same period of 2023 and adjusted net income of EUR59 million in line with the March 31, 2023 figure.

Revenues rose to EUR289 million, stable from EUR290 million in the first quarter a year earlier.

Enel also did well, up 3.8 percent. The company said it ended the first quarter of the year with group net income of EUR1.93 billion from EUR1.03 billion and up 87 percent from March 31, 2023.

Revenues in the period stood at EUR19.43 billion from EUR26.41 billion in Q1 2023, marking a 26 percent decline.

Capital expenditures amounted to EUR2.58 billion in the first quarter, down from EUR286 million in the same period a year earlier.

Leonardo is also up, rising 3.0%. The company announced that it has signed a binding agreement to sell its Underwater Armaments & Systems business line to Fincantieri - in the red by 0.6% on the Mid - for an amount based on an Enterprise Value consisting of a fixed component of EUR300 million and a variable component of a maximum of EUR115 million upon the occurrence of certain performance targets for the year 2024, for a total Enterprise Value of a maximum of EUR415 million.

The deal is expected to close in early 2025 and is subject to typical approvals for such transactions.

At the bottom stood Brunello Cucinelli, in the red by 0.9 percent, as did Ferrari. Cucinelli saw Jefferies downgrade the stock to 'hold' from 'buy' and cut its target price to EUR97.00 from EUR101.00.

As for Ferrari, the company reported Tuesday that it closed the first quarter with revenues of EUR1.59 billion, up sharply - by 11 percent - from EUR1.43 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Units delivered in the first three months of the year remained almost stable year-on-year, at 3,560 from 3,567 a year earlier.

On the Mid-Cap, UnipolSai Assicurazioni -- down 0.3 percent -- approved its consolidated results as of March 31, 2024, reporting a consolidated net profit of EUR235 million, compared with a result of EUR231 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the first three months of 2024, direct insurance inflows, before reinsurance cessions, stood at EUR4.2 billion, up 8.7 percent from EUR3.86 billion recorded as of March 31, 2023 and 9.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Salvatore Ferragamo gave up 0.6% after it reported Thursday that it ended the first quarter with revenues of EUR227 million, down 18% at current exchange rates and 17% at constant exchange rates compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Rai Way lost 0.2 percent after reporting Friday that it ended the first quarter with a net profit of EUR23.8 million from EUR23.5 million in the year-earlier first quarter.

Core revenues amounted to EUR68.9 million from EUR67.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

De' Longhi -- up 2.0 percent -- reported Friday that it ended the first quarter with net income of EUR51.3 million from EUR38.7 million as of March 31, 2023.

Revenues for the period stood at EUR658.8 million from EUR602.4 million in last year's first quarter.

Among smallcaps, Aeffe gave up 5.8 percent after it approved its management report as of March 31 on Friday, closing the period with a net loss of EUR5.6 million compared with a loss of EUR300,000 in 2023 in the same period.

Alerion Clean Power lost 0.7 percent after it announced Friday that it closed the first quarter with operating revenues of EUR49.1 million from EUR56.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Banca Profilo closed 4.6 percent in the red after it approved its interim report as of March 31, 2024, closing with net income of EUR2.8 million, down 55 percent from the first three months of last year.

Total customer deposits, including net fiduciary deposits, stood at EUR6.1 billion, up from EUR5.8 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Banca Sistema -- up 7.0 percent -- reported Friday that it reported a profit of EUR4.4 million in the first quarter of the year from EUR3.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Net income was EUR4.1 million from EUR3.7 million.

Among SMEs, Green Oleo--flat at EUR0.93 per share--reported on Friday that its board of directors has resolved to initiate a share buyback program with a maximum value of EUR800,000.

Lucisano Media Group rose 0.8 percent after it announced Friday that its subsidiary Italian International Cinema, which is active in the operation of Multiplex theaters with a view to simplifying the group's structure, finalized the purchase of 50 percent of the shares of Goofwind, which IIC already held in the same percentage, thus becoming its sole shareholder.

Tweppy -- up 3.7 percent -- announced Friday that it had signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of Syncrogest's share capital.

The amount agreed upon is EUR740,857 and will be paid to current shareholders Valerio Giacomelli, Silvia Canova and Syncronika holding 70 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of the share capital, respectively.

In New York on Friday, the Dow closed up 0.3 percent at 39,512.84, the Nasdaq fell slightly to 16,340.87 and the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 5,222.68.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0774 from USD1.0770 on Friday in European equities closing while the pound was worth USD1.2530 from USD1.2519 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD82.59 per barrel from USD83.59 per barrel on Friday. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,353.82 an ounce from USD2,372.35 an ounce on Friday night.

On Monday's macroeconomic calendar, the SECO economic forecast for the second quarter is due at 0900 CEST while the EU economic forecast arrives at 1100 CEST.

At 1200 CEST the Eurogroup meeting is scheduled, while an hour later the German non-seasonally adjusted current account is released.

Overseas, Canada publishes building permits at 1430 CEST.

Among the companies listed on Piazza Affari, results are expected from, among others, Acinque, Immsi, Pininfarina, RCS MediaGroup, and Unidata.

