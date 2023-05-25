(Alliance News) - European stock markets are expected to open higher Thursday -- according to IG platform futures -- as talks on the U.S. debt ceiling continue.

On Wednesday, Wall Street closed in the red after U.S. President Joe Biden offered to freeze government spending at current levels during debt talks with Republicans.

In economic news, the German economy contracted in early 2023 due to a slump in household spending, according to revised data from the Federal Statistical Office. Destatis said Germany's Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.3 percent in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

Thus, the FTSE Mib, has a bullish reading of 65.00 points, after closing 2.4 percent in the red at 26,524.54 last night.

London's FTSE 100 is in the green by 8.50 points, Paris' CAC 40 advances d 11.00 points, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 rises 30.00 points.

Among the smaller Milanese lists on Wednesday, the Mid-Cap closed down 2.2 percent to 41,818.37, the Small-Cap gave up 1.7 percent to 27,503.53 while Italy Growth finished 0.4 percent in the red to 9,125.42.

On the main list of Piazza Affari last night, Mediobanca was among the few bullish performers, topping with 1.9 percent after the board of directors on Wednesday announced that it had approved the guidelines of the 2023-26 plan. As stated in the released note, "the group sets challenging targets and confirms its ability to generate growth in profitable assets: total financial assets at EUR115 billion, up 11 percent and AUM/AUA at EUR85 billion, up 13 percent. In addition, loans to customers are EUR57 billion, up 3%.

This is followed by Prysmian, Tenaris and Moncler, advancing 0.4%, 0.2% and 0.03%. Also just above par is Eni, which closes the group of stocks in the green. On Wednesday, the six-legged dog company reported that it bought back 726,423 of its own shares on May 15 at a weighted average price of EUR13.3531 per share. The total countervalue was about EUR9.7 million.

At the bottom ends Banca Monte dei Paschi, in the red by 7.1 percent, while Pirelli, Leonardo, and STMicroelectronics also give way, all down between 5.4 percent and 5.0 percent, while Saipem retreats 4.5 percent and CNH Industrial loses 4.4 percent.

Red prevailed on the Mid-Cap as well, with few exceptions. Only Saras, Industrie De Nora and Maire Tecnimont were saved, up 1.5%, 0.4% and 0.2%.

MFE-MediaForEurope announced Wednesday that its board of directors approved first-quarter results in which a consolidated profit of EUR10.1 million was reported from EUR2.7 million in the same period a year earlier. A shares give up 2.1 percent and B shares 3.6 percent.

Credito Emiliano -- in the red by 2.4 percent -- on Monday launched its second green bond issue, aimed at institutional and professional investors, in the amount of EUR400 million.

The issue, in senior non-preferred format, represents the third ESG instrument launched on the market by the group since the beginning of 2022.

Seco gave up 3.1 percent in closing. As a ProiezioniDiBorsa focus on Seco stock on Wednesday points out, "Even when the tech sector was making waves at the beginning of the year, there was a stock that was struggling. Conditions may have been created for a bullish stretch."

Of strengths, Seco's stock does not have a lot of them, the BSI analyst team points out. Among them is certainly the strong growth expected in the coming years. According to the consensus of analysts who follow the company, net income per share is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Against the stock, however, "plays the strong overvaluation in terms of market multiples.

Brunello Cucinelli -- in the red by 1.6 percent -- announced Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with Chanel and the Cariaggi family to sell an 18.5 percent stake in Cariaggi Lanificio Spa to Chanel.

On the Small-Cap, Banca Profilo closed 3.2 percent in the red after announcing Tuesday that parent Arepo BP Spa and Twenty First Capital SaS, a French alternative investment fund management company and limited partner and portfolio manager of the French-law fund Fonds Archimedes, reached a conditional binding agreement to buy and sell a number of Banca Profilo shares held by Arepo equal to 29 percent of its share capital, net of treasury shares.

CIA led the list by picking up 6.8 percent while Eukedos closed it down 11 percent.

Among SMEs, GO Internet came out on top, rising 35 percent and bringing the price to EUR0.12 per share.

Iniziative Bresciane - in the green by 0.6 percent - reported Wednesday that the company's board of directors approved the plan to merge Iniziative Mella Srl into the company.

Impianti - up 2.2 percent - announced Wednesday that the process of assigning the second tranche of the 2025 warrantsal whose ex-dividend date was May 22 was completed, with 1.9 million warrants being assigned free of charge to all shareholders, according to the ratio of 1 warrant for every 4 shares held.

Convergenze-which closed at a par at EUR2.14 per share-announced that the acquisition of a customer portfolio of Positivo Srl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Convergenze, has been finalized, and will take effect June 1.

In New York overnight Europe, the Dow gave up 0.8 percent, the Nasdaq 0.6 percent, and the S&P 500 left 0.7 percent on the parterre.

Among Asian exchanges, the Hang Sengsta gave up 2.4 percent, the Shanghai Composit 0.9 percent, while the Nikkei picked up 0.4 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0731 against USD1.0757 on Wednesday in closing European equities. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2346 from USD1.2366 on Tuesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD77.89 per barrel versus USD78.24 per barrel on Wednesday night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,955.91 an ounce from USD1,965.76 an ounce last night.

On Thursday's macroeconomic calendar, at 1430 CEST the Gross Domestic Product will be released in the US, at the same time as the data on initial claims for unemployment benefits.

From Canada, also at 1430 CEST, will come manufacturing sales.

In the stock market, DHH's quarterly results are expected.

