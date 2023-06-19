(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari is expected to open the first trading session of the week down, after disposing of several macro news and decisions by major central banks in the past octave.

The FTSE Mib is given down 107.5 points or 0.4 percent after closing up 0.5 percent at 27,861.80 Friday.

London's FTSE 100 is expected down 32.5 points or 0.4 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is shown in the red 36.8 points or 0.5 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is estimated down 92.5 points or 0.6 percent.

Among the smaller listings on the Italian Stock Exchange, the Mid-Cap closed up 0.6 percent to 43,806.40 on Friday, the Small-Cap gained 0.1 percent to 27,611.19 and the Italy Growth gave up 0.2 percent to 9,125.26.

On Piazza Affari's highest-capitalization basket, A2A's board of directors - up 0.6 percent - passed a framework resolution authorizing the issuance, by April 30, 2026, of one or more unsubordinated, unsecured and non-convertible bonds up to an overall maximum of EUR1.65 billion from its EMTN program - established in 2012 - whose overall maximum amount will be increased to EUR7 billion from EUR6 billion.

UniCredit closed up 2.2 percent after letting it know Thursday that it intends to support Nusco Spa, a company active in the production and marketing of interior doors and frames made of wood, PVC, aluminum and iron under the "Nusco" brand, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market with two loans totaling EUR2.5 million, guaranteed by SACE.

SACE's green guarantee, reads a note, is in support of the two loans that will allow the Nola-based company to innovate its production line of wooden frames and install photovoltaic panels.

DiaSorin did best of all, up 3.1 percent.

Tenaris was tail-end, down 1.2 percent. Eni was also bad, down 0.6 percent, while Saipem closed up 0.2 percent.

On the Mid-Cap, after a week-long rally, MFE A shares closed up 1.8 percent while class B shares were down 1.7 percent. It will take at least a couple of weeks, with the opening of Silvio Berlusconi's will, to see how the balance will be adjusted at Fininvest, the Milan-based holding company that controls MFE, Mondadori and 30 percent of Banca Mediolanum, writes Francesco Bonazzi.

Meanwhile, Mondadori closed down 0.5 percent and German investee ProsiebenSat closed just above par in Frankfurt. MFE also noted the resignation of Erik Huggers as a member of the supervisory board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media."

The TV company explained that with regard to Klára Brachtlová, proposed by the supervisory board as a possible replacement, "MFE believes she has the right profile to contribute positively to the future value creation of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in the best interest of all shareholders."

Tamburi Investment Partners -- up 1.7 percent -- announced Thursday that it had sold a 3.98 percent stake in Azimut-Benetti.

The transaction took place in the context of a shareholder reorganization of the Azimut-Benetti group as a result of which the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, entered the capital of Azimut-Benetti acquiring a 33 percent stake.

ENAV - in the red by 0.1 percent - announced Thursday that through its subsidiary IDS AirNav - a leading international company in aeronautical information management systems and flight procedure design - it has signed a contract with ANS CZ, the service provider for air traffic control in the Czech Republic.

On the Small-Cap, Tessellis closed 4.0 percent in the red after announcing on Wednesday evening that it had received two expressions of irrevocable commitment from CC & Soci Srl and Drag Srl to subscribe for a portion of the shares from the capital increase approved by the board of directors on May 11, 2023.

Zucchi's board of directors -- up 0.9 percent -- on Wednesday approved its interim report for the year to March 31, having reported a profit of EUR1.9 million from EUR2.1 million in the same period last year.

Somec closed in the red by 0.7 percent. On Friday, it reported that its U.S. subsidiary Fabbrica LLC was awarded a new contract for a 34-story building in New York City. The contract is worth more than USD23 million and consists of the design, manufacture and installation of more than 12 thousand square meters of custom curtain walling intended for a new building to be constructed on Ninth Avenue, an artery on Manhattan's West Side, a few blocks from Madison Square Garden and the Empire State Building.

Gabetti finished up 7.6 percent, above all others.

Among SMEs, Relatech-which closed up 0.4 percent-announced Friday that it had entered into binding agreements aimed at acquiring the remaining 40 percent of Sigla Srl Group's share capital, for a total of EUR715,000.

At the top was Visibilia Editore, up 5.9 percent while on the other side of the list Fenix Entertainment lost more than 23 percent. The company on Thursday evening disclosed that with reference to the first tranche of the convertible bond referred to in the contract signed by Negma Group Investment, the company has received--from Negma--request number 20 for partial conversion of two bonds.

In Asia, the Nikkei is down 1.0 percent to 33,383.31, the Shanghai Composite gives up 0.5 percent to 3,257.41 and the Hang Seng loses 1.1 percent to 19,814.33.

In New York, the Dow closed Friday down 0.3 percent to 34,299.12, the Nasdaq lost 0.7 percent to 13,689.57 while and the S&P 500 gave up 0.4 percent to 4,409.59.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0937 against USD1.0923 on Friday in closing European equities. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2821 from USD1.2808 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD75.73 per barrel versus USD75.78 per barrel at Friday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,955.72 an ounce from USD1,957.42 an ounce Friday evening.

Monday afternoon's macroeconomic calendar features a number of Canadian macros at 1430 CEST, including the industrial and commodity price index.

At 1455 CEST, French BTF auctions will be held.

In Piazza Affari, no special events are scheduled.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

