(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
----------
WINNERS
----------
Doxee is up 14% but the stock is suspended. It has rallied 10% in the past month and lost 69% in the past year.
----------
FAE Technology, also suspended, advances 11%. In the last month the stock has gained 61% and in the last year it has rallied triple digits.
----------
LOSERS
----------
Softec retreats 8.7 percent after falling 7.8 percent over the past month. Over the past year, the stock has given up 40 percent.
----------
Solutions Capital Management SIM gives up 4.7 percent after rallying 26 percent in the past month. Over the past year, the stock has lost 7.4 percent.
----------
