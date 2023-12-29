(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Doxee is up 14% but the stock is suspended. It has rallied 10% in the past month and lost 69% in the past year.

FAE Technology, also suspended, advances 11%. In the last month the stock has gained 61% and in the last year it has rallied triple digits.

LOSERS

Softec retreats 8.7 percent after falling 7.8 percent over the past month. Over the past year, the stock has given up 40 percent.

Solutions Capital Management SIM gives up 4.7 percent after rallying 26 percent in the past month. Over the past year, the stock has lost 7.4 percent.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

