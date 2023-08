(Alliance News) - Igeamed Spa announced on Friday that the shareholders' meeting, upon the proposal of the board of directors, has ordered the delisting of the shares from the Milan Stock Exchange.

The delisting will take effect Aug. 17.

Igeamed's stock closed Friday without being affected by trading.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.