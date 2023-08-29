(Alliance News) - On Tuesday, Piazza Affari is expected to rise at the start as the macroeconomic calendar begins to thicken and traders -- especially in London after yesterday's Bank Holiday -- return to their desks, boosting volumes.

The FTSE Mib is given up 85.0 points or 0.3 percent by IG futures, after closing up 1.2 percent at 28,544.56 Monday evening.

London's FTSE 100 is indicated up 34.9 points or 0.5 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is estimated to be up 30.2 points or 0.4 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected up 60.5 points or 0.4 percent.

Last night in Milan, the Mid-Cap rose 1.4 percent to 41,634.64, the Small-Cap closed up 1.0 percent to 27,032.37 while the Italy Growth gained 0.2 percent to 8,865.09.

After the close of trading last night, the Italian government gave the go-ahead Monday for a stake of up to EUR2.2 billion in Telecom Italia's fixed-line network through a joint bid with U.S. investment fund KKR.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said the Council of Ministers approved a decree granting the state the funds to take a stake of up to 20 percent in the network. The stake, "up to EUR2.2 billion," will allow Italy to play a role in "what we consider a decisive infrastructure for the country's future," Giorgetti told reporters.

The agreement signed in early August with KKR called for the Economy Ministry to take a minority stake in TIM's future company, combining the fixed-line network and submarine cable subsidiary.

On the blue chip list, good session for Telecom Italia, which closed up 3.4 percent yesterday, with price at EUR0.28 after two sessions ended in the red.

Prysmian also rose 3.4%, following Friday night's 0.8% rise.

Eni closed up 1.0% after reporting Monday that it has started oil and gas production from the Baleine field in the deep waters of the Ivory Coast. This milestone comes less than two years after its discovery in September 2021 and less than a year and a half after the final investment decision. It is the first zero-emission production project - Scopes 1 and 2 - in Africa.

On a negative note, ERG gave up 0.4 percent, after three sessions closed in the black and standing as the lone bearish.

On the Mid-Cap, Danieli & C finished on top with a plus 4.4 percent, bringing the price to EUR22.55.

Saras, on the other hand, rose 4.2 percent, in its third bullish session. On the stock, WorldQuant revised its short position to 0.69% from 0.73% previously.

Reply gained 4.3%, bringing the price to EUR91.85 per share.

Among the few bearers is Alerion, which ended the run down 2.1 percent as it continues its buyback program. Most recently on Monday it reported that it had bought back its own shares for a total value of EUR133,000 or so.

Rear-ends also for Ascopiave, down 0.5 percent after rising 1.7 percent on Friday evening.

On the Small-Cap, Fidia closed up 4.9% after a 2.0% decline in the previous session.

Orsero, on the other hand, rallied 4.7 percent after the previous two sessions ended with a minus sign.

Itway gave up 0.4 percent. The company reported Friday that its subsidiary 4Science continued its upward trend during the first half of the year, recording 117 percent order growth over the first half of 2022, reaching an order value of more than EUR1.2 million.

At the back end, Olidata closed 4.0 percent in the red after a 1.4 percent increase in the previous session.

Among SMEs, Innovatec closed up 6.8 percent after a 6.3 percent rise in the previous session.

High Quality Food on the other hand rose 4.9%, among the best of the day and bringing the price to EUR0.86.

Riba Mundo Tecnologìa closed up 2.2% after reporting Friday that the greenshoe option was fully subscribed by Banca Profilo. The 11,200 shares subscribed by the company's global coordinator and specialist were made available by Marco Dezi at a price of EUR19.70 each, for a total transaction value of EUR220,640. Following the exercise of the greenshoe option, the company's free float increased to 12.1 percent.

International Care Company--up 0.6 percent after closing up 7.7 percent--reported Friday that Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's entry into the company's capital was finalized. The latter subscribed to a EUR500,507.70 reserved capital increase made through the issuance of 238,337 new ordinary shares of ICC at EUR2.10 each and took over 238,338 shares from shareholder FD Holding.

Among the negative notes, SIF Italia gave up 8.5 percent after a timid 0.6 percent rise in the previous session.

In Asia, the Nikkei is up 0.2% to 32,219.33, the Shanghai Composite rises 1.3% to 3,139.05, and the Hang Seng gains 2.2% to 18,524.37.

In New York last night, the Dow Jones closed up 0.6 percent to 34,559.98, the Nasdaq rose 0.8 percent to 13,705.13 and the S&P 500 finished up 0.6 percent to 4,433.31.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0822 versus USD1.0809 in Monday's closing European equities while the pound was worth USD1.2629 from USD1.2587 on Monday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD84.35 per barrel versus USD84.53 per barrel at Monday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD1,924.94 an ounce from USD1,923.91 an ounce on Monday evening.

On Tuesday's economic calendar, at 1200 CEST, the European Commission's economic forecast will be released.

At 1600 CEST, from the US, will come the new jobs JOLTs while, at 2230 CEST, it will be the turn of weekly oil stocks.

Among the companies in the Piazza Affari, the half-yearly ressults of Brunello Cucinelli and Italian Exhibition Group are expected.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.