(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari closed Friday's session higher after several relevant macro data and PMI results punctuated the stock market day.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said, "The September downturn in equity indices came to a halt toward the end of the quarter as both the Eurozone and the Federal Reserve's preferred PCE inflation measure slowed. Declines in oil prices, U.S. yields and the U.S. dollar also helped sentiment although the greenback remains on track for its 11th consecutive week of rises."

"As the latest desperate attempts by Congress to avert a U.S. government shutdown look set to fail, volatility and negative market sentiment could once again lift amid European and U.S. PMIs, industrial production and employment data next week."

The FTSE Mib closed up 0.3 percent to 28,243.26, the Mid-Cap was up 1.3 percent to 39,687.44, the Small-Cap gained 1.2 percent to 25,792.31, and Italy Growth was up 0.7 percent to 8,323.11.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 closed up 0.3 percent, Paris' CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 rose 0.5 percent.

On the main list of Piazza Affari, DiaSorin remained bullish, rising 2.3 percent to EUR86.42 per share. The stock rears its head again after six sessions among the declines.

Terna, on the other hand, marks a plus 1.3%. Citigroup has restarted coverage on the stock with a 'neutral' recommendation and target price at EUR7.50 per share.

Also advancing well is Moncler, appreciating 1.0% to EUR55.08 per share.

On a negative note, the list's minority, Tenaris gives up 1.8%, veering down after four sessions among the bullish.

Banca Generali, meanwhile, gives up 0.4 percent, with new price at EUR33.51 per share after rising 0.4 percent on the eve.

On the Mid-Cap, Brunello Cucinelli marks a plus 7.8% at EUR74.45 per share. Goldman Sachs gives the stock a 'buy' rating with a target price at EUR87.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo is also doing well, rising 1.5 percent. Société Générale cut its target price to EUR9.00 from EUR10.00 per share on the stock.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, on the other hand, gives up 2.0%. Of note, the stock shows an asset of more than 30% since the beginning of 2023.

On the Small-Cap, Softlab advances 3.1% while Trevi Finanziaria Industriale gains 6.5%, rebounding after six bearish sessions. The latter reported Thursday that it had approved the group's interim report, which closed with net income for the first half of the year of EUR23.6 million, compared with a net loss of EUR19.8 million in the first half of 2022. Revenues were EUR280.3 million compared to EUR236.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Conafi's board of directors -- up 0.3 percent -- approved the half-year report as of June 30, ending the period with a negative EBITDA of EUR1.9 million, from the negative EUR1.0 million as of June 30, 2022. Revenues were EUR1.6 million, from EUR2.0 million as of June 30, while the result of financial assets measured at fair value was positive EUR700.00 compared to a negative impact of EUR3.8 million in the first half of 2022.

Among SMEs, Deodato.Gallery steps back more than 10 percent, repositioning its price in the EUR0.41 per share area.

Pharmacosmo retreats 7.0%. The company on Thursday evening reported that its board of directors approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, which closed with a consolidated operating loss of EUR2.1 million, compared to a net loss of EUR286,000 as of June 30, 2022. Consolidated sales revenue stood at about EUR36.7 million, showing 14 percent growth from about EUR32.1 million in the same period last year.

Among the debutants, Elsa Solutions rose 17 percent on its second day on the stock exchange while Emma Villas and Valica, which debuted today, lost 4.6 percent and gained 27 percent, respectively.

In New York, the Dow rises 0.1% to 33,712.76, the Nasdaq gains 1.0% to 13,331.48 and the S&P 500 is up 0.5% to 4,321.01.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0589 versus USD1.0564 on Thursday in closing European equities while the pound is worth USD1.2207 from USD1.2201 on Thursday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD95.24 per barrel versus USD96.09 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,860.56 an ounce from USD1,868.47 an ounce Thursday evening.

Monday's macroeconomic calendar - devoid of events from China and Hong Kong, with markets closed for national holidays - features Japan's manufacturing PMI at 0230 CEST and then Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the Eurozone and the UK between 0915 CEST and 1030 CEST. In the afternoon, space will also be given to that of the US at 1600 CEST.

From Spain, unemployment data will also arrive, at 0900 CEST, while the same indicator will be published for the Eurozone two hours later.

Among companies in Piazza Affari, only Juventus Football Club's accounts are expected.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

