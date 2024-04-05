(Alliance News) - On Friday, major European stock markets close the week in negative territory, while U.S. stocks rise after the release of nonfarm payrolls data and from New York comes the first news of a 4.7-magnitude earthquake felt in all 5 districts of the city.

Thus, the FTSE Mib closes 1.3 percent in the red at 34,010.88, the Mid-Cap gives up 0.7 percent to 47,667.50, the Small-Cap loses 1.1 percent to 28,422.86, and Italy Growth ends down 0.8 percent at 8,105.75.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 ends in the red by 0.8 percent, Frankfurt's DAX 40 is down 1.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 gives up 1.2 percent.

"Once again the U.S. economy has demonstrated its overall strength, and while this makes a rate cut less likely, it at least means that Americans will continue to spend. With corporate earnings season just around the corner, this is a great relief for investors," commented Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

From Italy, Banca d'Italia on Friday released its macroeconomic projections for Italy over the three-year period 2024-2026, according to which GDP will increase by 0.6 percent in 2024, 1.0 percent in 2025, and 1.2 percent in 2026, thanks to a recovery in disposable income and foreign demand.

Consumer inflation, which averaged 5.9% in 2023, is expected to fall sharply to 1.3% in 2024, and a subsequent rise in the next two years, while still remaining below 2%, due to the effects of falling energy and intermediate product prices. The disappearance of this factor and the rise in wages would cause it to rise slightly in the following two-year period, to 1.7 percent.

Compared with the forecast published in December, consumer inflation has been revised downward, especially in 2024, mainly reflecting a faster-than-expected decline in the prices of energy goods, especially gas.

On the Mib, there are only four stocks in positive territory: Eni, Leonardo, Iveco Group and Ferrari, up between 0.1 percent and 1.0 percent.

Banca Mediolanum - in the red by 0.5 percent - reported Friday that it recorded net inflows of EUR1.24 billion in March.

The March figure brings the total since the beginning of the year to EUR3.06 billion. Net inflows in assets under management were EUR452 million in the month and EUR1.18 billion since the beginning of the year.

Snam sits on the bottom and gives up 4.0%. The company announced Wednesday that it has exercised its right of first refusal to increase its stake in Terminale GNL Adriatico, the company headed by Adriatic LNG, the regasification terminal operating in Italian waters off Porto Viro, in the province of Rovigo, from the current 7.3% to 30%.

Assicurazioni Generali divests 1.0%. The company announced Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of Conning Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries from Cathay Life, a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings, as announced on July 6, 2023.

On the cadet segment, Juventus FC -- in the red by 0.8 percent -- reported that the EUR200.0 million capital increase has been fully subscribed, following the sale of the unopted on the market.

Alerion Clean Power trades down 7.4 percent. The company, through its indirect subsidiary Alerion Racari, announced that it has signed an EPC contract with Sunnerg Renewable Service, a Sunnerg group company, for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of about 51.5 MW in Racari, Romania.

The photovoltaic plant is scheduled to start production by the second quarter of 2025, and the plant is estimated to have an annual operating Ebitda of about EUR5.5 million.

OVS gives up 4.3 percent. The company announced Tuesday that it has signed a binding investment agreement with the aim of achieving control and, thus, 100 percent ownership of Goldenpoint in several stages.

Goldenpoint is one of the most recognized Italian underwear, swimwear and hosiery brands, with a turnover of about EUR100 million, thanks to a network of about 380 stores - 80 percent of which are direct - in prestigious locations.

Among the small caps, Bologna's Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi gave up 1.3 percent. With passengers up 9.4 percent year-on-year to 739,284, the company reported a new month of growth in March.

In detail, they record an increase in both passengers on domestic flights at 170,433 or 9.0 percent over March 2023 and passengers on international flights at 568,851 or 9.5 percent over the same month last year. Movements, at 5,381, also grew on March 2023 by 4.9%. On the other hand, air cargo, at 3,737 tons, down 7.1 percent.

Among SMEs, the board of Esautomotion -- in the green by 1.6 percent -- on Thursday evening approved its draft consolidated financial statements for 2023, closing with a net profit of EUR4.3 million, down from EUR5.1 million in the previous year. The board also proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.05 per share, down from EUR0.1 in the previous year.

Total revenues were EUR35.6 million, up from EUR34.0 million in the previous year.

NVP rises 1.4 percent after reporting Friday that it ended the first quarter with revenues of EUR7.2 million, up 20 percent from EUR6.0 million recorded in the same period of 2023.

The scope of consolidation includes EG Audiovisivi Srl and Produzione Italia Srl, which contributed EUR1.0 million in revenues, entirely generated in Italy.

In New York, the Dow is in the green 0.5 percent to 38,791.96, the Nasdaq is up 1.0 percent to 16,205.52, and the S&P 500 is up 0.8 percent to 5,187.54.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0826 from USD1.0874 on Thursday in closing European equities while the pound is worth USD1.26290 from USD1.2667 last night.

Among commodities, Brent is worth USD91.55 a barrel from USD89.25 last night while gold trades at USD2,344.20 from USD2,293.72 on Thursday night.

On Monday's economic calendar, the Swiss unemployment rate is due at 0745 CET.

At 0800 CET it is the turn of German trade balance and German industrial production data.

At 1030 CET the Sentix investor confidence index is published, while half an hour later UK mortgage data are expected.

Among the companies listed in Piazza Affari, Autostrade Meridionali, Monrif, Neosperience, among others, are expected to report results.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.