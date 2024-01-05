MILAN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian refinery Saras fell more than 5% on the Milan stock exchange on Friday on news that commodity trader Trafigura had trimmed its stake in the company.

Geneva-based Trafigura sold shares in Saras last month, cutting its stake in the Italian group to just above 13% from nearly 15%, a regulatory filing late Thursday showed.

Saras, controlled by the Moratti family, operates the 300,000 barrel per day Sarroch refinery in Sardinia, one of the biggest plants in the Mediterranean region.

"We believe that the slight reduction in Trafigura's stake lessens the speculative appeal of the stock," Italian broker Equita said in a report to clients.

The Moratti family controls the refinery through three holding companies owning a total of around 40% in the group.

Shares in Saras were exchanging hands at 1.53 euros, down 5.3% at 1035 GMT, after a partial recovery from an intra-day low of 1.5175 euros.

Urion Holdings, which is indirectly controlled by the parent company of Trafigura, sold 16.7 million Saras shares between Dec. 11 and 29 in several transactions at prices between 1.6193 euros and 1.6279 euros apiece, according to the filing.

In late December the stock touched a peak of 1.6480 euros, not far from its 2023 high of 1.6745 recorded on Jan. 2 last year. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Mark Potter)