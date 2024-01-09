(Alliance News) - Major European stock markets open in negative territory Tuesday, except for the London Stock Exchange, on a quiet day on the macroeconomic front and before the release of Italian unemployment data.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is in the red 0.1 percent to 30,552.84, the Mid-Cap gives up 0.1 percent to 44,199.16, as does the Small-Cap to 28,087.10, while Italy Growth rises 0.2 percent to 8,294.41.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is in the red by 0.1 percent, London's FTSE 100 rises 0.1 percent while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is in the fractional red.

In macroeconomic news, industrial production in Germany fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in November, accelerating from October's downwardly revised 0.3 percent decline and missing market expectations of 0.2 percent growth.

The data were released Tuesday by Germany's Federal Statistical Office.

From Japan, the core consumer price index for the Tokyo Ku-area in Japan rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in December, slowing from November's 2.3 percent, as widely expected and as shown in Statistics Bureau of Japan data released Tuesday.

The December reading was also the lowest since June 2022.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Pirelli opens at the top, rising 2.9 percent. Brunello Cucinelli follows, up 1.7 percent after reporting 2023 figures. The company reviewed preliminary figures for 2023, a year that ended with revenues of EUR1.14 billion, up 24 percent from 2022, when they were EUR919.7 million.

Among geographic areas, the Americas grew by 21 percent, Europe by nearly 17 percent while Asia recorded a growth delta of 40 percent. Among distribution channels, retail increased by 30 percent while wholesale improved by 13 percent.

Snam and ERG also did well, in the green by 1.6% and 1.0% respectively.

Banks struggle in the opening: Monte dei Paschi di Siena gives up 1.2%, Banco BPM is down 0.6%, and BPER Banca, drops 0.7%. The latter announced Monday that it has mandated Barclays as Sole Structuring Advisor, Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Deutsche Bank, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley and UBS as Joint Bookrunners to explore the potential interest of institutional investors with respect to a potential Additional Tier 1 bond issue in euros.

Worst performing is STMicroelectronics, in the red by 1.6 percent.

Banca Mediolanum rises 1.0 percent. The bank reported Monday that it reported total net inflows of EUR1.22 billion in December. Net inflows in asset management stood at EUR655 million in December.

On the Mid-Cap, Anima Holding--down 0.6 percent--reported Monday that the group's net inflows in assets under management in December--excluding class I insurance proxies--were positive EUR277 million, bringing the 2024 total to a negative EUR171 million. At year-end, total assets under management by the Anima group stood at EUR191.5 billion.

Worst of all is Ariston Holding, down 1.4 percent, preceded by MARR, down 1.0 percent, and Ferretti, down 0.9 percent.

Among the bullish performers are RaiWay, up 2.1%, and Saras, in the green by 1.2%.

On the Small-Cap, Piquadro -- up 1.4 percent -- reported on Monday consolidated sales figures for the first nine months ended Dec. 31, which amounted to EUR131.5 million, up 3.7 percent from consolidated sales as of Dec. 31, when they were EUR126.8 million.

algoWatt, up 7.2 percent, reported that the Court of Milan has upheld the company's appeal for admission to the "conditional" arrangement procedure. The court also appointed Carlo Pagliughi and Vincenzo Tartaro as judicial commissioners and set March 4 as the deadline for submitting a final proposal for an arrangement with creditors or an application for approval of debt restructuring agreements.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna is not yet affected by the exchanges. The company let it be known that in 2023 it definitely surpassed pre-pandemic traffic levels and recorded the best year in its history, reaching close to 10 million passengers.

In detail, the airport recorded nearly 10 million passengers, representing a growth of 17 percent over 2022 and 6.0 percent over 2019.

Among SMEs, Pharmacosmo gave up 1.9 percent, following up last session's gain, albeit by a smaller 1.6 percent. Of note, there was high trading volume on the stock with over 596,000 pieces changed hands compared to a three-month daily average of 63,100.

Neosperience--up 2.8 percent--reported Tuesday that in the last days of December two research and development projects submitted at the time to the Ministry of Economic Development were finally approved by the Court of Accounts.

Ilpra-not yet affected by the exchanges-reported Monday that it has opened a new sales subsidiary in Daejeon, South Korea. As the company explained, "the further strengthening of the presence in foreign markets is part of a policy to strengthen the group in geographic areas considered strategic and with high growth potential as well as a strengthening of the sales network aimed at increasing commercial activities and, consequently, market share."

CleanBnB -- in the red by 1.9 percent -- on Monday reported that its board of directors reviewed some management data for fiscal year 2023, in which it recorded strong growth in its property portfolio, which reached 2,422 units from 1,597 at the end of 2022, distributed in more than 70 Italian locations and managed exclusively, mostly under the "FULL package" formula of full management.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed in the green by 1.2 percent at 33,763.18, the Hang Seng closed in the green by 0.3 percent at 16,222.00, and the Shanghai Composite finished in the green by 0.2 percent at 2,893.25.

In New York on Friday, the Dow Jones closed in the green by 0.6 percent, the S&P finished up 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq finished up 2.2 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0941 against USD1.0973 recorded in Monday's European stock close while the pound was worth USD1.2736 from USD1.2761 on Monday evening.

Brent crude is worth USD76.73 per barrel versus USD75.87 per barrel at Monday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,038.15 an ounce from USD2,032.19 an ounce on Monday evening.

On Tuesday's macroeconomic calendar, Italy's unemployment rate is due at 1000 CET. At 1100 CET, on the other hand, the Eurozone unemployment rate is due.

In the afternoon, at 1430 CET, it is time for the trade balance of the US and Canada while, at 1900 CET, an auction of three-year Treasury bonds is scheduled. Closing the day will be the data on US oil stocks, at 2230 CET.

No particular announcements are scheduled in the corporate calendar for the Piazza Affari.

