(Alliance News) - VNE Spa listed on Wednesday on Piazza Affari, on the segment reserved for small and medium-sized companies, after a EUR3.1 million raising.

VNE has been active in the processing of money and electronic payments for more than 40 years; in particular, it designs, implements and offers both cash and cashless automated payment solutions. The company offers maximum security for its money acceptance and disbursement systems and, in addition, ensures the safekeeping of cash receipts through a structured and secure management system.

Lorenzo Verona, CEO of VNE, said, "Having achieved this goal gratifies us and makes us aware of the great work we as a group have done over the years, a daily, constant and always stimulating teamwork. Being listed for us represents a first step to consolidate and increase our business model in the domestic market but especially in foreign markets where the company will concentrate its efforts for structured, solid and constant growth."

"It is an opportunity that we have been building for some time and we are convinced that the listing is a springboard for our business but also a centered reputational issue that testifies to the solidity and seriousness of the company in the sight of our customers, our suppliers and from today also our investors. I would like to thank all those who have supported and helped us along this path, our employees, our advisors, and the market itself because from today a new era begins for VNE."

VNE's stock is up 4.7 percent to EUR4.27 per share.

