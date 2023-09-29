(Alliance News) - Valica Spa made its debut on the Stock Exchange on Friday after raising EUR1.8 million.

Valica Group operates in the technology marketing sector, with a focus in the tourism and food and wine sectors. The group offers a wide range of integrated services: from the creation of high-quality editorial content to the design of targeted advertising campaigns, from the organization of experiential events to destination marketing consulting.

Emiliano D'Andrea, chief executive officer and co-founder of Valica, said, "We are excited about the listing on Euronext Growth Milan of Valica, which represents, for us, not only a milestone achieved but also a catalyst for the sustainable growth we have planned. This fundamental step is the result of a shared vision that has matured collectively within our team, a clear signal of our readiness to scale new heights."

"The enthusiasm and confidence investors have shown in us is not only an acknowledgement of the soundness of our business model but also an incentive to continue innovating. We are determined to use this new phase as leverage to make Valica an increasingly reliable and robust entity. This is our commitment to our investors, customers, partners and stakeholders in general, who can continue to place their trust in us."

Valica's stock is up 40 percent, suspended for excess volatility.

