(Alliance News) - Henderson European Focus Trust PLC on Thursday said it will soon join the FTSE 250 as the merger of its assets with those of Henderson EuroTrust PLC was approved by the latter's shareholders.

Both companies are Europe-focused investment firms. Henderson European Focus will buy about GBP310 million of net assets from Henderson EuroTrust for the issue of 151.0 million new shares.

The merged company will have around GBP680 million in net assets and be renamed to Henderson European Trust PLC.

"It is expected the company will join the FTSE 250 Index in due course," Henderson European Focus said.

Henderson European Focus shares were 1.3% higher at 187.84 pence each on Thursday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

