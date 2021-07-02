China, HK stocks eye worst drop in over 3 months on economic growth concerns

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - China stocks are on pace to
post their biggest one-day drop in more than three months on
Friday, on concerns over slowing economic growth and tighter
credit conditions.
** Hong Kong stocks also fell, led by technology shares, amid
broader weakness in Asia.
** "Increased tightening fears out of China combined with
greater uncertainly around the impact of the delta variant may
have steered confidence sharply lower amongst Asia investors,"
State Street Global Markets said in a statement.
** The CSI300 index fell 2.4% to 5,105.72 points at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 1.6% at 3,532.23 points. Both indexes are
poised to fall the most since March 19 barring a sharp afternoon
rebound.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.6% to
28,365.36 points and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
tumbled 2.1% to 10,441.09.
** "The market is searching for clearer signs before turning
more bullish, given macro growth hiccup and earnings recovery
uncertainties ahead of upcoming results season," Morgan Stanley
said in a note.
** The brokerage lowered its forecast for China's second-quarter
GDP due to broad-based macro weakness seen in April-June and as
both manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs further dropped in
June.
** In China, aerospace defence and food & beverage
fell more than 3%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks some
of China's biggest technology giants, dropped 3%.
** The declines in China and Hong Kong were broad based, with
property stocks faltering.
** "Onshore and offshore capital markets will remain volatile
amid tight credit conditions for developers and weak investor
sentiment," Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior
Analyst, said in a statement on Friday.
** Guo Xiaolin, fund manager at asset manager Boshi, advised
investors not to be affected too much by short-term volatility.
In the new energy vehicle sector, "if short-term mood swings
knocked down share prices, it could be a good buying
opportunity," Guo added.
