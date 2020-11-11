Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

China, HK stocks slip as data shows soft growth in bank loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 11:36pm EST

* SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI -0.4%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.4%

* FTSE China A50 -0.6%

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Thursday after data showed that the country's new bank loans last month fell more than expected to their lowest in a year on tightened loan quotas.

** The CSI300 index was down 0.1% at 4,901.91 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.2% to 3,335.42 points.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 0.6%, while the STAR50 index climbed 1.4%.

** Lenders issued 689.8 billion yuan ($104.22 billion) in new yuan loans last month, data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) showed, down from 1.9 trillion yuan in September and well short of analysts' expectations for 800 billion yuan.

** "We think credit growth will remain strong in the near-term," Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics said in a note.

** "Admittedly, bank lending has started to slow which we think will continue in the coming months given that loan quotas are now being tightened. But appetite for bond and equity issuance among private firms is picking up as confidence in the outlook has returned."

** Banking shares retreated, with the CSI300 banks index losing 1.1% by midday.

** Following a recent sharp drop in high-flying tech firms and other new economy stocks, there were signs of a shift towards cyclical players after news of progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

** "The good news of the vaccine progress significantly boosted investors' confidence in global economic recovery, which in particular could benefit cyclical and old economy companies," analysts at CMB International noted in a report.

** There will be some profit-taking pressure for new economy shares whose valuation premium over old ones hit at least 20-year highs, the brokerage added.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4% to 26,122.52 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% to 10,569.52.

** The Hang Seng tech index rebounded 3.7%, as investors hunted for bargains following sharp losses earlier this week. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 3.68% 2.82 End-of-day quote.-15.32%
HANG SENG -0.18% 26196.89 Real-time Quote.-7.07%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.61459 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HANG SENG
11/11China, HK stocks slip as data shows soft growth in bank loans
RE
11/10China shares mixed as profit-taking, regulatory concerns about big techs weig..
RE
11/10Stocks up as vaccine shields against second-wave worries
RE
11/10Cyclical Stocks Power Dow Industrials Higher
DJ
11/10Cyclical Stocks Power Dow Industrials Higher
DJ
11/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Grow Cautious
DJ
11/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Grow Cautious
DJ
11/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Grow Cautious
DJ
11/10China ups scrutiny of tech giants with draft anti-monopoly rules
RE
11/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Grow Cautious
DJ
More news
News of the index components HANG SENG
11/11CHINA MOBILE : 5G users to make up a fifth of total in China, South Korea by end..
RE
11/11HSBC : Publication of drawdown prospectus - Announcement made to the HK stock ex..
PU
11/11HSBC : Publication of drawdown prospectus
PU
11/11CLP : Power Freezes 2021 Tariff and Introduces Over HK$160 Million Worth of Comm..
AQ
11/11Buyout groups vie for Dutch healthcare firm Mediq - sources
RE
11/11EXCLUSIVE : TikTok-owner ByteDance to rake in $27 billion ad revenue by year-end..
RE
11/11Hong Kong exchange operator backs decision to halt Ant's record IPO
RE
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 44.45 End-of-day quote.9.08%
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 38.55 End-of-day quote.6.34%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 5.55 End-of-day quote.6.32%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 53.95 End-of-day quote.5.27%
CNOOC LIMITED 8.84 End-of-day quote.5.11%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 365.4 End-of-day quote.-3.99%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 19.24 End-of-day quote.-5.69%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 551 End-of-day quote.-7.39%
SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 132.8 End-of-day quote.-7.46%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 22.45 End-of-day quote.-8.18%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group