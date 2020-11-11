China, HK stocks slip as data shows soft growth in bank loans

* SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI -0.4%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.3%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 2.4%
* FTSE China A50 -0.6%
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on
Thursday after data showed that the country's new bank loans
last month fell more than expected to their lowest in a year on
tightened loan quotas.
** The CSI300 index was down 0.1% at 4,901.91
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index dipped 0.2% to 3,335.42 points.
** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 0.6%,
while the STAR50 index climbed 1.4%.
** Lenders issued 689.8 billion yuan ($104.22 billion) in
new yuan loans last month, data from the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) showed, down from 1.9 trillion yuan in September and well
short of analysts' expectations for 800 billion yuan.
** "We think credit growth will remain strong in the
near-term," Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics said in
a note.
** "Admittedly, bank lending has started to slow which we
think will continue in the coming months given that loan quotas
are now being tightened. But appetite for bond and equity
issuance among private firms is picking up as confidence in the
outlook has returned."
** Banking shares retreated, with the CSI300 banks index
losing 1.1% by midday.
** Following a recent sharp drop in high-flying tech firms
and other new economy stocks, there were signs of a shift
towards cyclical players after news of progress in the
development of a coronavirus vaccine.
** "The good news of the vaccine progress significantly
boosted investors' confidence in global economic recovery, which
in particular could benefit cyclical and old economy companies,"
analysts at CMB International noted in a report.
** There will be some profit-taking pressure for new economy
shares whose valuation premium over old ones hit at least
20-year highs, the brokerage added.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4% to
26,122.52 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.3% to 10,569.52.
** The Hang Seng tech index rebounded 3.7%, as
investors hunted for bargains following sharp losses earlier
this week.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)