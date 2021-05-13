China, Hong Kong stocks fall on soft bank lending, Sino-U.S. tensions

* SSEC -0.7%, CSI300 -0.8%, HSI -0.9%
SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell
on Thursday, after the former's latest bank lending data missed
forecasts, and as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 5,003.72 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.7% to 3,437.14 points.
** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.9% to 27,970.78
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
1.2% to 10,434.23.
** Chinese banks extended 1.47 trillion yuan ($227.74
billion) in new yuan loans in April, down from March and missing
analysts' expectations.
** Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans
would drop to 1.6 trillion yuan in April, down from 2.73
trillion yuan in the previous month and 1.7 trillion yuan a year
earlier.
** The trend of China's credit "shift" is continuing, as
Beijing targets to stabilize macro leverage ratio for the
full-year target, Haitong Securities noted in a report.
** Tensions between Beijing and Washington added to the
pressure.
** The Chinese government has turned its western Xinjiang
province into essentially an "open-air prison", a U.S. State
Department official said on Wednesday as the department
published a report that criticized China's treatment of
religious minorities.
** Materials slid, with the CSI300 materials index
and the Hang Seng materials index down
3.2% and 3.7%, respectively by midday break.
** China will monitor changes in overseas and domestic
markets and effectively cope with a fast increase in commodity
prices, the state council said on Wednesday.
** Bucking the broad weakness, shares of traditional Chinese
medicine makers rose, aided by report of Beijing's support for
the sector.
($1 = 6.4546 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)