China stocks climb; set for yearly gains on economic recovery, policy support

* SSEC +0.8%, CSI300 +0.9%, HSI +0.4%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.6%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 5.8%
* FTSE China A50 +0.9%
SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China stocks climbed on the
last trading day of 2020, as investors cheered a Sino-Europe
investment deal and Beijing's continued policy support for its
capital markets.
The CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 5,161.89 points, at
the end of the morning session on Thursday, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.8%, to 3,442.79 points.
Major indexes were on track for yearly gains, with
Shenzhen's start-up board poised for its best year since 2015,
thanks to a continued economic recovery and policy support.
The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an
investment deal that will give European companies greater access
to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as
unbalanced economic ties.
"The deal exceeds market expectations and has a profound
impact," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune
Securities.
Yan said European countries needed to cooperate more with
China, which is the world's second-largest economy, amid the
coronavirus outbreak.
Also helping boost sentiment, China said on Wednesday it
planned to increase the proportion of the country's annuity
funds that can be used to invest in equities, which could inject
300 billion yuan ($45.95 billion) into capital markets.
For the month, CSI300 rose 4.1%, while SSEC firmed 1.5%.
For the year, CSI300 gained 26% and SSEC added 13%, while
the start-up board ChiNext spiked 63%, on track for its
biggest yearly gain since 2015.
"The strength in the start-up board reflects a change in
China's economic structureas the country is shifting to
high-quality development," said Niu Chunbao, chairman at Wanji
Asset, a Shanghai-based private securities fund.
Analysts and traders said the solid gains in the A-share
market also found support in a continued recovery in China's
economy.
The country's economy is expected to expand around 2% for
the full year - the weakest pace in over three decades but much
stronger than other major economies still struggling to contain
infections.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3%, to
27,231.13 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7%, to 10,738.40 points.
For the year, HSI and HSCE lost 3.4% and 3.8%, respectively.
($1 = 6.5290 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and David Stanway; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)