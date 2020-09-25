Log in
HANG SENG    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 09/24
23358.53 PTS   -1.70%
Pre-market
0.08%
23377.48 PTS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks set for worst week in 2-1/2 months as recovery hopes fade

09/25/2020 | 01:14am EDT

* SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 0.1%, HSI -0.2%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.1%

* FTSE China A50 +0.2%

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China's major indexes flitted in choppy trade on Friday, but are on track for their worst weekly decline since mid-July as the resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally raised concerns about the pace of the global economic recovery.

** The CSI300 index edged up 0.1% to 4,565.50 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,215.42 points.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext added 0.2% by midday, while the STAR50 index lost 1.7%.

** For the week, CSI300 dropped 3.6%, while SSEC slid 3.7%, both set for the steepest weekly decline since the week ended July 17.

** The recent slump in overseas equities on virus worries pressured the A-share market, while investors tend to tread cautiously ahead of the week-long National Day Holiday, said Zhang Chengyu, vice general manager of Beijing-based Shiji Hongfan Asset Management Co.

** Britain recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, reflecting a second wave of the virus hitting the country, while Mexico is close to surpassing 75,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

** Geopolitical tensions, including Sino-Indian border tensions, and in particular the tensions in the Taiwan Strait, also worried investors, Zhang added.

** Taiwan's air force scrambled jets last week as multiple Chinese aircraft approached the island and crossed the sensitive midline of the Taiwan Strait, with the island's government urging Beijing to "pull back from the edge."

** There was muted reaction from equities investors after FTSE Russell said it will add Chinese government bonds (CGBs) to its flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 23,262.14 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 9,340.04 points. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 28.6 End-of-day quote.1.24%
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.28 End-of-day quote.0.76%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 9.57 End-of-day quote.0.63%
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED 9.06 End-of-day quote.0.55%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED 98.55 End-of-day quote.0.51%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 357.6 End-of-day quote.-2.88%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 2.34 End-of-day quote.-2.90%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 17.2 End-of-day quote.-3.15%
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. 42.05 End-of-day quote.-3.44%
CNOOC LIMITED 7.51 End-of-day quote.-3.59%
