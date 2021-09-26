Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. Hang Seng
  5. News
  6. Summary
    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi to clean up existing mainland clients by end-2021

09/26/2021 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of China flag and cryptocurrencies

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global said on Sunday it had stopped taking new mainland customers from Friday and would end contracts with mainland clients by the end of the year to comply with local regulations.

China's regulators intensified a crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-central-bank-vows-crackdown-cryptocurrency-trading-2021-09-24 on Friday, banning cryptocurrency transactions and mining, clarifying that overseas exchanges are barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet.

Huobi Global said in a statement it will conduct an orderly exit of its existing mainland clients on the premise that safety of their assets is guaranteed.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HANG SENG
09/24Wall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell, Evergrande Risks Resurface
MT
09/24S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX : BMO Markets Wrap
MT
09/24HANG SENG : Hong Kong's Balance of Payments Swings to Deficit of Nearly $5 Billion in Q2
MT
09/24Asian Stock Markets Mixed on Property, Tech Outlooks
MT
09/24Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 1.3%, Renews Decline on Property, Tech Issues
MT
09/24HANG SENG : Hong Kong Stocks Finish Week Lower; Broncus Flops in Debut
MT
09/24Hong Kong shares fall as Evergrande missing interest payment sparks jitters
RE
09/24HANG SENG : Hong Kong Stocks Finish Week Lower on Growing Fears over Evergrande's Potentia..
MT
09/24China blue chip shares rise on consumer boost; property sector slips
RE
09/23Wall Street Set for Another Round of Gains, Jobless Claims Rise
MT
More news
News of the index components HANG SENG
09/24CNOOC : Bozhong 19-4 Oilfield Comprehensive Adjustment Project Commences Production (Form ..
PU
09/24HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (Fo..
PU
09/24BANK OF CHINA : to stop financing new coal mining, power projects overseas from Q4
RE
09/24Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Appoints Zheng Guoyu as Senior Executiv..
CI
09/24CNOOC : Dual Listed CNOOC Says Bozhong 19-4 Oilfield Adjustment Project Has Started Produc..
MT
09/24NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : partners with CityU to Accelerate Net Zero Carbon by 2050
PU
09/24PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Voted Most Outstanding Company in China – Insurance Sec..
PU
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. 54.25 End-of-day quote.2.17%
MEITUAN 244.6 End-of-day quote.0.82%
CNOOC LIMITED 8.07 End-of-day quote.0.50%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 3.8 End-of-day quote.0.26%
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 41 End-of-day quote.0.24%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED 95.7 End-of-day quote.-3.09%
CITIC LIMITED 8.71 End-of-day quote.-3.54%
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 28.75 End-of-day quote.-3.69%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 40.25 End-of-day quote.-4.17%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 15.48 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
Heatmap :