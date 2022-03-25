Log in
Indexes
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Hang Seng
News
Summary
HSI
HK0000004322
HANG SENG
(HSI)
03/25 01:17:44 am EDT
03/25 01:17:44 am EDT
21431.56
PTS
-2.34%
After hours
0.00%
21431.56
PTS
01:13a
Hang seng tech index extended losses, down 4%…
RE
01:11a
China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
03/24
China's JD Logistics seals $1.1 billion capital increase, stock drops 11%
RE
HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDED LOSSES, DOWN 4%…
03/25/2022 | 01:13am EDT
HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDED LOSSES, DOWN 4%
© Reuters 2022
All news about HANG SENG
01:13a
Hang seng tech index extended losses, down 4%…
RE
01:11a
China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
03/24
China's JD Logistics seals $1.1 billion capital increase, stock drops 11%
RE
03/24
Hang seng tech index reverses losses, up 0.1%…
RE
03/24
China's JD Logistics seals $1.1 bln capital increase, stock drops 11%
RE
03/24
Global tech funds receive big inflows in the week to March 23
RE
03/24
Wall Street Set for Gains, Diplomatic Talks Over Ukraine Crisis in Focus
MT
03/24
Asian Stock Markets Choppy on Geopolitics, Earnings, Exchange Rates
MT
03/24
Hong Kong Down 0.9% on Earnings Season Results, Geopolitical Tensions
MT
03/24
Hong Kong Stocks Snap Two-Day Rally; Tencent Shares Slide 6%
MT
News of the index components HANG SENG
01:11a
China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
12:54a
Tencent in Talks With Regulators Over Establishment of Financial Holding Firm For WeCha..
MT
12:20a
Xiaomi Awards $330 Million Shares to Employees in Largest Award Scheme Since IPO
MT
03/25
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
: Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/24
Haidilao Swings to Loss in 2021, Shutters Underperforming Stores
MT
03/24
China Life Insurance Posts 1.3% Profit Growth in 2021 as Revenue Tops Estimate
MT
03/24
Geely Eyes to Introduce 13 New Models in 2022
MT
Chart HANG SENG
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Rankings HANG SENG
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.
18.58
5.33%
CITIC LIMITED
8.64
2.37%
SANDS CHINA LTD
18.5
2.21%
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.
35.85
1.85%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
518.3
1.69%
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
66.8
-3.47%
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
120
-4.31%
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
4.76
-4.99%
MEITUAN INC.
137.8
-6.26%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
64.85
-6.56%
