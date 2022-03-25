Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hang Seng
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSI   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSI)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/25 01:17:44 am EDT
21431.56 PTS   -2.34%
After hours
 0.00%
21431.56 PTS
01:13aHang seng tech index extended losses, down 4%…
RE
01:11aChina stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
03/24China's JD Logistics seals $1.1 billion capital increase, stock drops 11%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDED LOSSES, DOWN 4%…

03/25/2022 | 01:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDED LOSSES, DOWN 4%


© Reuters 2022
All news about HANG SENG
01:13aHang seng tech index extended losses, down 4%…
RE
01:11aChina stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
03/24China's JD Logistics seals $1.1 billion capital increase, stock drops 11%
RE
03/24Hang seng tech index reverses losses, up 0.1%…
RE
03/24China's JD Logistics seals $1.1 bln capital increase, stock drops 11%
RE
03/24Global tech funds receive big inflows in the week to March 23
RE
03/24Wall Street Set for Gains, Diplomatic Talks Over Ukraine Crisis in Focus
MT
03/24Asian Stock Markets Choppy on Geopolitics, Earnings, Exchange Rates
MT
03/24Hong Kong Down 0.9% on Earnings Season Results, Geopolitical Tensions
MT
03/24Hong Kong Stocks Snap Two-Day Rally; Tencent Shares Slide 6%
MT
More news
News of the index components HANG SENG
01:11aChina stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
12:54aTencent in Talks With Regulators Over Establishment of Financial Holding Firm For WeCha..
MT
12:20aXiaomi Awards $330 Million Shares to Employees in Largest Award Scheme Since IPO
MT
03/25GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/24Haidilao Swings to Loss in 2021, Shutters Underperforming Stores
MT
03/24China Life Insurance Posts 1.3% Profit Growth in 2021 as Revenue Tops Estimate
MT
03/24Geely Eyes to Introduce 13 New Models in 2022
MT
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings HANG SENG
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. 18.58 Delayed Quote.5.33%
CITIC LIMITED 8.64 Delayed Quote.2.37%
SANDS CHINA LTD 18.5 Delayed Quote.2.21%
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD. 35.85 Delayed Quote.1.85%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 518.3 Delayed Quote.1.69%
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED 66.8 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 120 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 4.76 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
MEITUAN INC. 137.8 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. 64.85 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
Heatmap :