Indexes
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Hang Seng
News
Summary
HSI
HK0000004322
HANG SENG
(HSI)
Add to my list
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -
03/22 02:14:52 am
19659.8
PTS
-4.35%
After hours
0.00%
19659.8
PTS
02:18a
Hong kong's hang seng china enterprises index falls more than 6%…
RE
02:18a
Hong kong's hang seng index down more than 4%, hang seng tech in…
RE
12:54a
China stocks fall as COVID cases, weak data dent growth outlook
RE
Quotes
Charts
News
Heatmap
Components
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
News of the index components
MarketScreener Strategies
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 4%, HANG SENG TECH IN…
03/14/2022 | 02:18am EDT
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 4%, HANG SENG TECH INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 8%
© Reuters 2022
All news about HANG SENG
02:18a
Hong kong's hang seng china enterprises index falls more than 6%…
RE
02:18a
Hong kong's hang seng index down more than 4%, hang seng tech in…
RE
12:54a
China stocks fall as COVID cases, weak data dent growth outlook
RE
03/13
Hong kong's hang seng tech index extends losses, down 7%…
RE
03/13
The hang seng china enterprises index down more than 3%…
RE
03/13
The hang seng index down more than 2%…
RE
03/13
Hong kong's hang seng tech index set to open down more than 4%…
RE
03/11
Wall Street Sees Upbeat Open After Putin Signals Progress in Ukraine Talks
MT
03/11
Asian Stock Markets Largely Retreat on Ukraine Outlook, Inflation Concerns
MT
03/11
Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 1.6% on Ukraine, Regulatory Concerns
MT
More news
News of the index components HANG SENG
01:14a
Macau Casino Shares Fall on Tighter Quarantines for China Travelers
DJ
03/13
PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA
: Launches Home-Based Elderlycare Service to Pursue "Finance + ..
PU
03/13
Country Garden Says Business in 'Good Condition' Amid Financing Speculations; Shares Tu..
MT
03/13
Country Garden Buys Back Nearly $10 Million of Bonds in Two Series; Shares Drop 11%
MT
03/13
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN
: Recognized as 2022 Top-Rated ESG Company by Sustainalytics
PU
03/13
HSBC Buys Back Nearly $7 Million Worth of Shares
MT
03/13
China Approves Market Launch of Sino Biopharm's Antipsychotic Medication
MT
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Top / Flop HANG SENG
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
143.9
2.57%
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.
40.05
2.30%
BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD
28.35
1.80%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
479.65
1.42%
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD.
51.7
0.19%
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
88.05
-10.02%
SANDS CHINA LTD
15.74
-10.57%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
47.45
-10.89%
MEITUAN INC.
120.4
-11.08%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
4.45
-14.26%
More Top / Flop
Heatmap :
% Price Change by Sector
% Price Change by Stock
1 day
5 days
1 week
1 month
3 months
6 months
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
1st jan.
Detailed heatmap
