    HSI   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSI)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/22 02:14:52 am
19659.8 PTS   -4.35%
After hours
 0.00%
19659.8 PTS
Hong kong's hang seng china enterprises index falls more than 6%…
RE
Hong kong's hang seng index down more than 4%, hang seng tech in…
RE
China stocks fall as COVID cases, weak data dent growth outlook
RE
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 4%, HANG SENG TECH IN…

03/14/2022 | 02:18am EDT
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 4%, HANG SENG TECH INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 8%


© Reuters 2022
Hong kong's hang seng china enterprises index falls more than 6%…
RE
Hong kong's hang seng index down more than 4%, hang seng tech in…
RE
China stocks fall as COVID cases, weak data dent growth outlook
RE
Hong kong's hang seng tech index extends losses, down 7%…
RE
The hang seng china enterprises index down more than 3%…
RE
The hang seng index down more than 2%…
RE
Hong kong's hang seng tech index set to open down more than 4%…
RE
Wall Street Sees Upbeat Open After Putin Signals Progress in Ukraine Talks
MT
Asian Stock Markets Largely Retreat on Ukraine Outlook, Inflation Concerns
MT
Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 1.6% on Ukraine, Regulatory Concerns
MT
Macau Casino Shares Fall on Tighter Quarantines for China Travelers
DJ
PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Launches Home-Based Elderlycare Service to Pursue "Finance + ..
PU
Country Garden Says Business in 'Good Condition' Amid Financing Speculations; Shares Tu..
MT
Country Garden Buys Back Nearly $10 Million of Bonds in Two Series; Shares Drop 11%
MT
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN : Recognized as 2022 Top-Rated ESG Company by Sustainalytics
PU
HSBC Buys Back Nearly $7 Million Worth of Shares
MT
China Approves Market Launch of Sino Biopharm's Antipsychotic Medication
MT
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED 143.9 Delayed Quote.2.57%
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD. 40.05 Delayed Quote.2.30%
BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD 28.35 Delayed Quote.1.80%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 479.65 Delayed Quote.1.42%
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD. 51.7 Delayed Quote.0.19%
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED 88.05 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
SANDS CHINA LTD 15.74 Delayed Quote.-10.57%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. 47.45 Delayed Quote.-10.89%
MEITUAN INC. 120.4 Delayed Quote.-11.08%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 4.45 Delayed Quote.-14.26%
