    HSI   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSI)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:45:30 am
22488.82 PTS   -1.20%
12:52aMacau's Gaming Revenue Recovers in February on Lunar New Year Holiday Boost
MT
12:44aHong kong's hang seng mainland properties index down more than 4…
RE
03/01China shares fall as high valuations drain out power from EV stocks
RE
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG MAINLAND PROPERTIES INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 4…

03/02/2022 | 12:44am EST
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG MAINLAND PROPERTIES INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 4%


© Reuters 2022
News of the index components HANG SENG
03/01Chinese Billionaire Places Over $5 Million Order For Tencent's US-listed Shares
MT
03/01Alibaba-backed food delivery service to waive commission fees in COVID-hit areas
RE
03/01Country Garden Registers Offering of Up to $792 Million Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
03/01Ping An-Backed Fintech Firm OneConnect Files for Secondary Listing in Hong Kong
MT
03/01China set to approve 3rd batch of localities for digital yuan trials - state media
RE
03/01Tencent Closes Purchase of Polish Game Developer 1C Entertainment
MT
03/01China's Meituan lowers commissions in response to regulatory guidance
RE
Chart HANG SENG
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
MEITUAN INC. 179.5 Delayed Quote.3.52%
CNOOC LIMITED 10.32 Delayed Quote.2.99%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 4.25 Delayed Quote.2.91%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 14.9 Delayed Quote.1.50%
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED 16.28 Delayed Quote.1.12%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 495.4 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD 26.75 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. 21.35 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 168.7 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 5.63 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
