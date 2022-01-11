Log in
Indexes
World
Hang Seng
News
Summary
HSX
HK0000004322
HANG SENG
(HSX)
Add to my list
End-of-day quote World - 01/11
23703.24
PTS
-0.20%
01/11
Hong kong's hang seng tech index extends gains, up more than 4%
RE
01/11
Hong kong's hang seng index rises more than 2%, hang seng tech index up 3.5%
RE
01/11
Hong kong's hang seng composite index-energy set to open up more than 4%
RE
Summary
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDS GAINS, UP MORE THAN 4%
01/11/2022 | 10:47pm EST
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDS GAINS, UP MORE THAN 4%
© Reuters 2022
All news about HANG SENG
01/11
Hong kong's hang seng tech index extends gains, up more than 4%
RE
01/11
Hong kong's hang seng index rises more than 2%, hang seng tech index up 3.5%
RE
01/11
Hong kong's hang seng composite index-energy set to open up more than 4%
RE
01/11
Wall Street Wavers Pre-Bell Ahead of Powell Speech
MT
01/11
Asian Stock Markets Soft on Interest-Rate Outlooks
MT
01/11
Hong Kong Hang Seng Trades Sideways on Central Bank Outlooks
MT
01/11
Hong Kong Stocks End Flat; Vanov Ekes Out Gain in Trading Debut
MT
01/11
Hong Kong shares close unchanged; Fed policy in focus
RE
01/11
Hong Kong Stocks End Flat on Tech Sector Headwinds Jitters
MT
01/11
China stocks fall as virus worries, Fed rate hike bets weigh; Hong Kong up
RE
More news
News of the index components HANG SENG
01/12
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
: Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
01/11
CNOOC raises 2022 production target, sees oil peak by 2030
RE
01/11
ASIANOIL
: Bohai overtakes Daqing as China's largest oilfield
AQ
01/11
WIND-UP AND HANG-UP
: China Mobile's Motion To Stay An ICA Order Pending Judicial Review D..
AQ
01/11
HSBC HLDGS
: Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/11
CNOOC raises 2022 production target, sees oil peak by 2030
RE
01/11
Metals Trading Resumes on LME After Power Outage
DJ
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Top / Flop HANG SENG
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.
87.65
5.99%
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED
22.85
3.39%
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
51.15
3.33%
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED
142.6
2.59%
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
42.5
1.92%
XIAOMI CORPORATION
18.16
-1.94%
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED
107.9
-2.79%
SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
140.2
-2.84%
WH GROUP LIMITED
5.1
-2.86%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
18.9
-3.57%
More Top / Flop
Heatmap :
% Price Change by Sector
% Price Change by Stock
1 day
5 days
1st jan.
Detailed heatmap
