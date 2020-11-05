HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX UP MORE THAN 5% IN AFTERNOON SESSION

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Listes Style d'investissement
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Indexes
>
World
>
Hang Seng
HSX
HK0000004322
HANG SENG
(HSX)
Add to my list
End-of-day quote World - 11/04
24893.59
PTS
-0.32%
Pre-market
3.01%
25642.5
PTS
02:32a
Hong kong's hang seng tech index up more than 5% in afternoon session
RE
02:30a
Hong kong's hang seng index rises more than 3% in afternoon session
RE
01:54a
Global Markets Join Election Rally as Tech Stocks Gain
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Heatmap
Components
Summary
Most relevant
All News
News of the index components
MarketScreener Strategies
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX UP MORE THAN 5% IN AFTERNOON SESSION
0
11/05/2020 | 02:32am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
HONG KONG'S HANG SENG TECH INDEX UP MORE THAN 5% IN AFTERNOON SESSION
0
All news about HANG SENG
02:32a
Hong kong's hang seng tech index up more than 5% in afternoon session
RE
02:30a
Hong kong's hang seng index rises more than 3% in afternoon session
RE
01:54a
Global Markets Join Election Rally as Tech Stocks Gain
DJ
12:05a
China, Hang Seng shares gain as odds of Biden win climb
RE
11/04
Hong Kong Tech Stocks Soar on Hopes for Easing U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
11/04
Hong kong's hang seng tech index rises as much as 4.92% in early trade, last ..
RE
11/04
Hong kong's hang seng china enterprises index rises more than 3%
RE
11/04
Hong Kong stocks slip in volatile trade ahead of U.S. election outcome
RE
11/04
China's blue-chip index rises as Ant IPO suspension lifts banks
RE
11/03
Dow Logs Biggest One-Day Gain Since July
DJ
More news
News of the index components HANG SENG
11/04
HSBC HLDGS
: Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/04
CLP
: Power Further Strengthens Support for Green Motorists in Hong Kong
AQ
11/04
HSBC
: 3Q20 Equity Analysts meeting - Transcript
PU
11/04
AIA GROUP LIMITED
: quaterly sales release
11/04
CK HUTCHISON
: Cellnex in talks for deal CK Hutchison says could be worth $11.7 ..
RE
11/03
HSBC
: Notice of redemption and cancellation of listing - Announcement made to t..
PU
11/03
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.
: quaterly earnings release
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Top / Flop HANG SENG
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
19.68
3.14%
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
28.7
1.95%
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED
109.5
1.86%
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
20.15
1.77%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
10.04
1.52%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
17.1
-1.84%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
48.05
-2.04%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
3.1
-2.21%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
137.1
-2.77%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
332
-4.28%
More Top / Flop
Heatmap :
% Price Change by Sector
% Price Change by Stock
1 day
5 days
1st jan.
Detailed heatmap
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave