Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 02/02
29250.29 PTS   +1.14%
Pre-market
1.20%
29267.23 PTS
03:34aHong Kong stocks climb on sustained mainland demand
RE
03:24aAsian markets buoyant as U.S. stimulus package debate looms
RE
03:18aHANG SENG : Hong Kong Stage Back-to-Back Gains on Revived US Stimulus Hopes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong stocks climb on sustained mainland demand

02/02/2021 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5%

* HSI +1.2%, HSCE +1.4%, CSI300 +1.5%

* FTSE China A50 +1.3%

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Tuesday, underpinned by consumer and industrial firms, as mainland investors continued to pour money into the Asian financial hub.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.2%, to 29,248.70, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.4%, to 11,609.02.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng consumer discretionary index and Hang Seng industrials index closed up 3.2% and 4.3%, respectively.

** Mainland investors on Tuesday bought a net HK$17 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and the Asian financial hub, extending their buying spree.

** In January, their southbound purchases totalled HK$310 billion, the highest on a monthly basis, according to HKEX.

** More mainland funds will be attracted to Hong Kong stocks whose valuations remain lower than those of A-share market, U.S. and European markets, Guosen Securities (HK) noted in report.

** The brokerage said Hong Kong-listed mainland companies were expected to post solid earnings thanks to China's economic recover.

** Sentiment also got a boost as China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), injected liquidity, easing worry over persistently tight liquidity.

** China's short-term money rates eased to two-week lows, as signs of liquidity tension in the interbank money markets started to fade. The PBOC injected a net 78 billion yuan ($12.08 billion) into money markets.

** Adding to market optimism, China reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases in a month as imported cases overtook local infections. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.38% 2.64 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
GUOSEN SECURITIES CO., LTD. -6.58% 11.92 End-of-day quote.-12.61%
HANG SENG 1.14% 29250.29 Real-time Quote.6.21%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.46609 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
All news about HANG SENG
03:34aHong Kong stocks climb on sustained mainland demand
RE
03:24aAsian markets buoyant as U.S. stimulus package debate looms
RE
03:18aHANG SENG : Hong Kong Stage Back-to-Back Gains on Revived US Stimulus Hopes
MT
01:08aAsian markets buoyant as U.S. stimulus package debate looms
RE
02/01China and Hong Kong stocks rise as liquidity, virus worries ease
RE
02/01Asian markets extend gains as sentiment improves on outlook
RE
02/01Major Stock Indexes Finish With Solid Gains
DJ
02/01Major Stock Indexes Finish With Solid Gains
DJ
02/01Major Stock Indexes Climb More Than 1%
DJ
02/01Dow Rises More Than 200 Points
DJ
More news
News of the index components HANG SENG
03:52aNEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : K11 and New World Development Receive Four Awards at the..
PU
03:48aCard retailer Moonpig soars 25% after pricing $1.64 billion London IPO
RE
03:10aTENCENT : Alibaba Sued Tencent For Copyright Infringement, Tencent Judged To Com..
AQ
02/01HSBC : Launches Private Banking Business in Thailand
MT
02/01PETROCHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities（1..
PU
02/01ANALYSIS : Delay to U.S. China investment ban leaves U.S. investors in limbo
RE
02/01China mutual funds draw heavy inflows amid stock frenzy
RE
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 162 End-of-day quote.6.51%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. 115.9 End-of-day quote.6.23%
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED 122.8 End-of-day quote.5.14%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 712 End-of-day quote.4.48%
CNOOC LIMITED 7.87 End-of-day quote.3.28%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED 72.4 End-of-day quote.-0.41%
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 55.4 End-of-day quote.-0.45%
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED 11.06 End-of-day quote.-0.72%
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 44.6 End-of-day quote.-1.22%
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED 20.4 End-of-day quote.-1.45%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ