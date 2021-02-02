Hong Kong stocks climb on sustained mainland demand

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.2%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 15.5%
* HSI +1.2%, HSCE +1.4%, CSI300 +1.5%
* FTSE China A50 +1.3%
SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on
Tuesday, underpinned by consumer and industrial firms, as
mainland investors continued to pour money into the Asian
financial hub.
** The Hang Seng index rose 1.2%, to 29,248.70, while
the China Enterprises Index gained 1.4%, to 11,609.02.
** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng consumer discretionary
index and Hang Seng industrials index closed
up 3.2% and 4.3%, respectively.
** Mainland investors on Tuesday bought a net HK$17 billion
worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland
and the Asian financial hub, extending their buying spree.
** In January, their southbound purchases totalled HK$310
billion, the highest on a monthly basis, according to HKEX.
** More mainland funds will be attracted to Hong Kong stocks
whose valuations remain lower than those of A-share market, U.S.
and European markets, Guosen Securities (HK) noted in report.
** The brokerage said Hong Kong-listed mainland companies
were expected to post solid earnings thanks to China's economic
recover.
** Sentiment also got a boost as China's central bank, the
People's Bank of China (PBOC), injected liquidity, easing worry
over persistently tight liquidity.
** China's short-term money rates eased to two-week lows, as
signs of liquidity tension in the interbank money markets
started to fade. The PBOC injected a net 78 billion yuan ($12.08
billion) into money markets.
** Adding to market optimism, China reported the fewest new
COVID-19 cases in a month as imported cases overtook local
infections.
