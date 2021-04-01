Log in
HANG SENG    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
End-of-day quote World - 04/01
28929.07 PTS   +1.88%
Pre-market
1.78%
28898.81 PTS
09:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Out with the old, in with the new
08:31aStocks Signal Strength in US Trading Thursday as Futures Advance Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Climb
MT
08:28aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Higher
MT
Out with the old, in with the new

04/01/2021 | 09:08am EDT
Stock markets continue their upward march, after the announcement of fresh spending programs from the Biden administration. This comes after the end of an unusual first quarter, marred by the revolt of small shareholders against short sellers, the collapse of Greensill and Archegos and the failure of the European vaccine campaign.

Since we have just closed a quarter, an index review is in order. The vast majority of equity markets have performed well. Gains ranged from 2.78% for the Nasdaq to 7.77% for the Dow Jones. In Asia, India and Japan recovered 6-7% but Hong Kong's Hang Seng limited its gains to 4.5% and Australia's ASX to 3%. The most prominent sectors at the beginning of the year are energy, with the rebound in oil.  Banking, with the rise in bond yields and investor appetite for discounted stocks. And industry, which benefited from the presence of cyclicals in its ranks. 

The most visible losers were the stars of the past few years, who needed a break: Apple, Amazon.com and Tesla have fallen by 5 to 10% since January 1, which partly explains the Nasdaq's underperformance against the more general indices. It was also a quarter of GameStop and WallStreetBets, SPACs and exuberant IPOs. Except of course for the underwriters of the Deliveroo IPO in London yesterday.

Given the evolution of the health situation, the second quarter will indeed be the quarter of vaccines, as economists predicted, with a certain lead from the U.S. It will also be the quarter of increased spending, as demonstrated by the plan unveiled yesterday by Joe Biden. The quarter will also be geopolitical with the rise in tensions with China. Pressure has been ratcheted up around Taiwan and Western capitals have hardened their tone towards Beijing in several areas. This has created complicated situations for companies, which find themselves having to manage their dependence on the Chinese consumer eldorado, the position of their supervisory governments and their ethical commitments or pseudo-commitments. The recent cases with Nike, Burberry and Hennes & Mauritz illustrate this very well.

We have another example with the interview given by Ericsson's boss, Börje Ekholm, to the Wall Street Journal. The Swedish company has become the main supporter of his great rival Huawei, banned from several markets after the bans imposed by the United States. Ericsson fears that it will also be driven out of China. Ekholm stresses that his group depends on free trade and that it is therefore in its interest to be able to access all the markets it wants. While this position is surprising, it is not difficult to understand why. Dilemmas of this type are likely to flourish in the months to come and I think that this is a risk to be integrated into investment strategies.

Today's economic highlights

March PMI indicators return in their manufacturing and final versions throughout the day, notably for the Eurozone and the US. Investors will also follow the Challenger employment survey for March, weekly jobless claims and ISM manufacturing.

The euro remains under pressure at USD 1.17258. The ounce of gold is up to USD 17134. Oil is losing some ground at USD 63.5 per barrel of Brent and USD 60.0 per barrel of WTI. The U.S. 10-year yields up to 1.73%. Bitcoin has broken back through the USD 59,000 mark. 

On markets:

*The U.S. Navy on Wednesday awarded Boeing a $1.6 billion contract to produce 11 P-8A Poseidon aircraft. Nine aircraft will join the U.S. Navy fleet and two will be destined for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

*Johnson & Johnson acknowledged  that a batch of its Covid-19 vaccine, produced by one of its subcontractors, did not meet safety standards. 

*Computer memory maker Micron generated net income of $603 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second fiscal quarter ended March, compared with $405 million and 36 cents, respectively, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were 98 cents, above the consensus of 95 cents. Sales rose 30% to $6.4 billion, compared with market expectations of $6.21 billion. 
*Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that their Covid-19 vaccine was about 91% effective. According to the latest trials conducted by the two companies, the vaccine is effective against the South African variant.

*Stellantis plans to nearly triple its global sales of electrified vehicles this year.

*Micron Technology and Western Digital are considering a buyout of Kioxia Holdings, which could value the Japanese computer memory company at about $30 billion, according to people close to the matter cited by the Wall Street Journal. 


© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.88% 122.15 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
ASX LIMITED 0.75% 71.05 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.23% 0.646 Delayed Quote.3.02%
BIONTECH SE 4.55% 109.19 Delayed Quote.33.94%
BITCOIN - EURO -0.01% 50054.66 Real-time Quote.112.09%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.03% 58825.5 Real-time Quote.103.63%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.17397 Delayed Quote.4.76%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1.19% 1920.5 Delayed Quote.6.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.29% 0.676778 Delayed Quote.5.01%
ERICSSON AB 0.65% 116.3 Delayed Quote.18.34%
GAMESTOP CORP. -2.39% 189.82 Delayed Quote.907.54%
HANG SENG 1.88% 28929.07 Real-time Quote.4.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.44% 0.011602 Delayed Quote.3.65%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.40% 164.35 Delayed Quote.4.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.92% 63.78 Delayed Quote.23.71%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 1.93% 88.21 Delayed Quote.17.33%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) -1.27% 665.426 Real-time Quote.12.16%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.54% 13246.870661 Delayed Quote.2.78%
NIKE, INC. -0.05% 132.89 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
S&P/ASX 200 0.56% 6828.7 Real-time Quote.3.09%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.17% 15.114 Delayed Quote.2.89%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.09% 15.102 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 5.08% 667.93 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.08% 254.72 Delayed Quote.18.99%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.21% 0.850926 Delayed Quote.4.19%
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION 1.97% 66.75 Delayed Quote.18.18%
WTI 1.06% 60.282 Delayed Quote.25.32%
