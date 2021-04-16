Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 04/15
28757.68 PTS   -0.34%
12:10aShanghai stocks firm after upbeat GDP data
RE
04/15Dow Surpasses 34000 on Strong Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
04/15Dow Surpasses 34000 on Strong Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai stocks firm after upbeat GDP data

04/16/2021 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC 0.5%, CSI300 0.0%, HSI 0.1%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.8%

* FTSE China A50 +0.1%

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai stocks rose on Friday, as China's upbeat first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data added more signs to a continued solid recovery in the world's second largest economy.

** The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,948.41 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,414.74 points.

** For the week, CSI300 shed 1.7%, while the SSEC slipped 1%.

** China's economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.

** GDP jumped a record 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and following 6.5% growth in the fourth quarter last year.

** "The GDP data is a bit better than my expectations, while the robust corporate earnings for the year of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 could also help provide support for the A-share market," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** However, market gains were curbed by ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

** U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will present a united front on Taiwan, China's most sensitive territorial issue, in a summit meeting on Friday, according to a senior U.S. administration official.

** Separately, U.S. Congressional China hawks are urging the Biden administration to restrict sales of chip-making tools to Chinese companies, similar to an action taken against telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co .

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.1%, to 28,808.23 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4%, to 10,945.79. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.34% 28757.68 Real-time Quote.5.61%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) 1.41% 695.475 Real-time Quote.14.12%
All news about HANG SENG
12:10aShanghai stocks firm after upbeat GDP data
RE
04/15Dow Surpasses 34000 on Strong Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
04/15Dow Surpasses 34000 on Strong Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
04/15Dow Surpasses 34000 After Strong Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
04/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow on Course for Records
DJ
04/15Wall Street Set for Gains, Weekly Jobless Claims Drop
MT
04/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise After Strong Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
04/15Stocks Signal Stronger Day in US Trading as Futures Move Forward; Europe Gain..
MT
04/15Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Mixed
MT
04/15Stock Futures Rise After Strong Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
More news
News of the index components HANG SENG
04/15HSBC  : London Court Throws Out Most of Claim Against HSBC in Ponzi Scheme Case
MT
04/15HSBC  : to Redeem, Cancel Euronext Dublin Listing of $2 Billion Perpetual Bonds
MT
04/15GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT  : GEG Supports National Security Education Day for Three C..
PU
04/15Tencent to Raise US$4.15 Billion via Debt Issuance
DJ
04/15TENCENT  : Prices $4.15 Billion Worth of Bonds in Four Series; Set for April 22 ..
MT
04/15TENCENT  : raises $4.15 billion in second major bond deal in a year
RE
04/15GEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Launches Standalone Electric Car Brand Zeekr
MT
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED 48.15 End-of-day quote.2.23%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 180.3 End-of-day quote.1.69%
CNOOC LIMITED 8.18 End-of-day quote.1.61%
SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 172 End-of-day quote.1.47%
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED 8.16 End-of-day quote.1.24%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 5.42 End-of-day quote.-1.63%
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 44.35 End-of-day quote.-1.77%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 421.15 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. 104.8 End-of-day quote.-2.06%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 68.3 End-of-day quote.-2.43%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ