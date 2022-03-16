Log in
    HSI   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSI)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/16 01:37:12 am
19515.93 PTS   +5.98%
After hours
 0.00%
19515.93 PTS
01:47aThe hang seng tech index up roughly 20%, the hang seng index up…
RE
01:37aThe hang seng china enterprises index up more than 8%, the hang…
RE
01:26aThe hang seng tech index extends gains, up more than 11%…
RE
THE HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDS GAINS, UP MORE THAN 11%…

03/16/2022 | 01:26am EDT
THE HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDS GAINS, UP MORE THAN 11%


© Reuters 2022
News of the index components HANG SENG
01:42aGeely-Owned Volvo to Launch EV Charging Network at Starbucks Stores in US
MT
12:23aChinese Q&A Site Zhihu’s Q4 2021 Loss Widens Despite 96% Revenue Jump
MT
12:05aSino Biopharm Sees Up to Fivefold Increase in 2021 Profit; Shares Jump 7%
MT
03/16NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/15Ping An Logs Nearly $29 Billion Premium Income in January-February
MT
03/15Sino Biopharm's Antibiotic Wins Marketing Approval, Generic Status in China; Shares Ris..
MT
03/15China Mengniu Dairy Arm Selling 48.66% Stake in Inner Mongolia Aiyangniu Technology; Sh..
MT
Chart HANG SENG
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
MEITUAN INC. 128.1 Delayed Quote.20.85%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 350 Delayed Quote.17.45%
SANDS CHINA LTD 15.68 Delayed Quote.14.96%
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. 18.02 Delayed Quote.13.19%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 135.1 Delayed Quote.12.77%
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD. 49.75 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD 27.15 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED 76.2 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 479.65 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED 47.9 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
