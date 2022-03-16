Log in
Indexes
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Hang Seng
News
Summary
HSI
HK0000004322
HANG SENG
(HSI)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -
03/16 01:37:20 am
19513.54
PTS
+5.97%
After hours
0.00%
19513.54
PTS
01:47a
The hang seng tech index up roughly 20%, the hang seng index up…
RE
01:37a
The hang seng china enterprises index up more than 8%, the hang…
RE
01:26a
The hang seng tech index extends gains, up more than 11%…
RE
THE HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDS GAINS, UP MORE THAN 8%…
03/16/2022 | 01:19am EDT
THE HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDS GAINS, UP MORE THAN 8%
© Reuters 2022
All news about HANG SENG
01:47a
The hang seng tech index up roughly 20%, the hang seng index up…
RE
01:37a
The hang seng china enterprises index up more than 8%, the hang…
RE
01:26a
The hang seng tech index extends gains, up more than 11%…
RE
01:20a
The hang seng china enterprises index extends gains, up more tha…
RE
01:19a
The hang seng tech index extends gains, up more than 8%…
RE
01:10a
China stocks seesaw ahead of Fed meeting; COVID, geopolitical risks weigh
RE
03/15
China stocks seesaw as traders weigh Fed meeting, COVID surge
RE
03/15
The hang seng mainland properties index set to open up more than…
RE
03/15
The hang seng tech index set to open up 6.3%…
RE
03/15
Wall Street Set for Gains, Russia-Ukraine Talks in Focus
MT
More news
News of the index components HANG SENG
01:42a
Geely-Owned Volvo to Launch EV Charging Network at Starbucks Stores in US
MT
12:23a
Chinese Q&A Site Zhihu’s Q4 2021 Loss Widens Despite 96% Revenue Jump
MT
12:05a
Sino Biopharm Sees Up to Fivefold Increase in 2021 Profit; Shares Jump 7%
MT
03/16
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITE
: Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/15
Ping An Logs Nearly $29 Billion Premium Income in January-February
MT
03/15
Sino Biopharm's Antibiotic Wins Marketing Approval, Generic Status in China; Shares Ris..
MT
03/15
China Mengniu Dairy Arm Selling 48.66% Stake in Inner Mongolia Aiyangniu Technology; Sh..
MT
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Top / Flop HANG SENG
MEITUAN INC.
125.6
18.49%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
345.4
15.91%
SANDS CHINA LTD
15.6
14.37%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
134.6
12.35%
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.
17.84
12.06%
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD.
49.8
-0.80%
BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD
27.15
-0.91%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
76.2
-0.91%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
479.65
-2.14%
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
47.9
-2.54%
More Top / Flop
