HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, hit by concerns over the troubled property sector and U.S. President Joe Biden's ban on investments into Chinese technology, although gains in energy-related stocks limited losses.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.49% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.26% to hit a near two-week low.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.95%, hovering around a two-week low.

**President Joe Biden signed an executive order that will prohibit new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips.

** China's faltering recovery and high youth jobless rate also dragged key indexes lower. The state media reported on Tuesday that almost half of Chinese graduates are ditching mega-cities and returning to their home towns after graduation due to a sagging job market.

** Consumer discretionary-related stocks dropped 1.4%.

** Energy and oil stocks, however, capped losses, with CSI Energy Index rising 1.37%. Yankaung Energy jumped 5% to hit a two-week high.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index fell 2.8%, after property developer Country Garden failed to make $22.5 million in coupon payments due earlier this month, as investors remained sceptical if the debt-laden sector could turn around soon.

** China Unicom defied the broader index decline, up 3.28%. It reported first half net profit rose 13.1% to 12.4 billion yuan, and added 5.3 million new mobile subscribers, highest first-half net addition in four years.

** Market is also awaiting U.S. July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due later in the day, which is expected to show a slight year-over-year acceleration.

** "As the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle is nearing an end, for the third quarter I'll expect the HSI to find support at the 18,500 level," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)