December 07, 2023 at 03:32 am EST

STORY: China's exports might finally be on the up again.

Figures out Thursday showed overseas shipments rising for the first time in six months in November.

Exports rose 0.5% on the year, beating analyst forecasts of another drop.

It also comes after a fall of more than 6% the month before.

Recent numbers suggest exporters are overcoming a prolonged slump in demand with discount pricing.

Economists aren't convinced that China is out of the woods, however.

One official survey last week showed new export orders shrinking for a ninth month.

Other figures show weak domestic and business confidence threatening to undermine any recovery at home, and the property sector remains in turmoil.

Such factors led global ratings agency Moody's to slap a downgrade warning on the country's debt this week.

Chinese markets reflect the uncertain outlook.

The yuan eased against the dollar following Thursday's data.

And Hong Kong's Hang Seng stock index was down around 1% by the afternoon.