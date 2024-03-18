SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Monday, boosted by data that showed the country's factory output and retail sales beat expectations in the January-February period, while the securities regulator's latest policy measures also helped.

** China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.9%, and the blue-chip CSI300 Index gained 1% at market close.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng edged up 0.1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 0.5%.

** Beijing reported industrial output climbed an annual 7% over January and February, while retail sales rose 5.5% on-year. But real estate remained a worry as property investment fell 9% on the year, underlining the case for further policy support.

** Asian shares also firmed as Chinese data surprised on the upside for once, while investors looked to navigate a minefield of central bank meetings this week that could see the end of free money in Japan and a slower glide path for U.S. rate cuts.

** "January-February activity data came in stronger than market expectations," Goldman Sachs said in a note. "We believe China's sequential growth momentum remained solid in Q1 despite notable divergence across sectors. However, to secure the ambitious 'around 5%' growth target this year, more policy easing is still necessary, especially on the demand-side."

** The China Securities Regulatory Commission published a set of rules on Friday that would tighten scrutiny over stock listings, public companies and underwriters, as regulators ramp up efforts to revive investor confidence.

** Shares in information technology, securities brokers and new energy jumped between 2.2% and 2.4%, while automobiles surged 4%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong added 1.3%, with social media giant Tencent up 2.1%.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index slumped 2.1%, and the CSI 300 Real Estate Index slipped 0.5%, even as data showed that China's fragile housing market opened this year with slower declines in property investment and sales. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mrigank Dhaniwala)