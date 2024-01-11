SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded slightly on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares jumped after a seven-session losing streak since 2024 as investors bought the dip amid a cautious mood in China's recovery.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index added 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 1.5% each.

** Asian stocks rose on Thursday ahead of U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's thinking on rate cuts, while the crypto world got a boost after exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin were approved in the United States.

** Foreign investors bought roughly 1 billion yuan of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far on the day.

** Investor sentiment remained weak due to a lack of evidences showing China's economy is improving. They are awaiting trade, inflation and credit data in the coming days to gauge the strength of the recovery.

** Market participants are also expecting China's central bank to cut policy rates as early as this month.

** Shares in artificial intelligence, defense security rose roughly 1.4% both, while anime comic gaming companies climbed 2.4%.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants surged 1.8%, with food-delivery giant Meituan up 3.8%.

** Shares of digital assets and crypto exchange operator BC Technology Group Ltd jumped 11.3%, tracking global cryptocurrency stocks higher after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first U.S.-listed ETFs to track bitcoin .

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)