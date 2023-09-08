STORY: Hong Kong was hit with record-breaking rainfall Thursday (September 7) and into Friday (September 8), its heaviest in over a century of records.

Parts of the Asian financial hub became a chaotic deluge, with some areas recording nearly 8 inches of rain.

Streets turned into rushing streams, leaving some to wade waist-deep in murky water.

Metro stations became swamps.

The city's rail operator, MTR, partially shut one line while others were operating with delays.

Business districts in the densely packed city of over 7 million remained flooded on Friday morning.

The Hong Kong stock exchange remained shut for the day while schools and offices were closed.

The downpour also triggered landslides in some areas of the city.

The torrential rain was brought by typhoon Haikui which made landfall in the Chinese province of Fujian on Tuesday (September 5).

Although it had weakened, a huge amount of water was still dumped on areas still soaked another super-typhoon last week.

The city's leader, John Lee, said in a statement he was very concerned about the severe flooding in most parts of the territory.

He instructed all departments to respond with "all-out efforts".

The neighboring Chinese city of Shenzhen was also hit by floods caused by heavy rain.

State TV showed residents evacuated from waist-high waters.

State media said tens of thousands of people were evacuated from cities of Meizhou and Jieyang.

And authorities warn people to expect heavy rain for the next three days in the regions of Guangdong and Guangxi.