Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks extended gains for a second session on Friday, tracking firmer overseas markets, with investors awaiting U.S. payroll data due later in the day.

Traders were adjusting their positions and preparing for the re-opening of China markets next week after the Golden Week holiday, while also awaiting a catalyst for economic growth.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 1.8%, each.

** Hang Seng Tech Index and index on Hong Kong-listed mainland property firms both surged 1.9%.

** Mainland markets are closed this week for the National Day holiday and will reopen on Oct. 9

** "Concern over U.S. interest rate hike prospect, high rate environment and uncertainty of the global marco economy, all continued to haunt the market forcing people to take a cautious approach," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities

** Brokers said meeting of the China and U.S. leaders also helped improved the market sentiment.

** The White House is making plans for a face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco next month as the two countries seek to stabilize troubled relations, the Washington Post reported.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.92% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.05%.

** Shares of Sunac China rise as much as 5.9%, extending gains for the third straight session after the property developer obtained a Hong Kong court approval on Thursday on its $9 billion offshore restructuring proposal. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Rashmi Aich)