HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks extended losses to a second session on Wednesday as a sell-off in global bond markets hit equity markets, while investors awaited China's Golden Week holiday data.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. job openings data sent the 10-year yield to the highest since 2007, challenging valuations of global equities. Broader Asian stocks sank to 11-month lows on Wednesday.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.78%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.12%.

** Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled 1.71%.

** Market turnover remains low as the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect program is closed for the Golden Week holiday in mainland China.

** Meanwhile, all eyes are on China's holiday demand data, which is expected to see some recovery. However, continued concerns over the property sector may offset some of the optimism.

** "The initial days of the holiday showed the service consumption recovery remaining strong," HSBC economists said in a report, citing government data for the first three days of the holiday period, which showed almost 400 million domestic trips were made, rising 75% year-on-year.

** Total domestic tourism revenue for the first three days jumped 125% year-on-year to over 340 billion yuan ($46.57 billion), official data showed.

** However, demand for property remains sluggish despite policy easing over the last few months.

** Citigroup said September sales for 35 listed property companies tracked by the bank were softer-than-expected.

** "As some buyers await more easings shortly, September sales only marginally edged up," Griffin Chan, property analyst at Citigroup, said in a note.

** Xiamen-based China SCE Group became the latest developer that defaulted on its debts. The firm said on Wednesday it will suspend trading in its four dollar bonds and explore a holistic solution to all its debt.

** China Evergrande failed to sustain its rally, and slumped 12%. Hong Kong-listed mainland property firms lost 1% and is down 38% for the year so far. ($1 = 7.3010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Eileen Soreng)