After closing the last two sessions down, the Spanish stock index IBEX 35 opened with a slight decline on Tuesday and moved further away from the psychological level of 11,400 points, in a scenario of nervousness awaiting the imminent news from the Fed.

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday, after which it could moderate expectations on monetary easing this year, in view of the strength shown on Friday by the U.S. labor report, which points to a booming economy and inflation.

With no change expected in Fed interest rates (currently at 5.25%-5.50%), the focus will be on Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks and an update of the dot plot, a document that reflects where Fed members (anonymously) expect interest rates to be over the next few years.

On Wednesday, hours before this meeting, monthly U.S. inflation will be released which, if it shows still elevated levels, could increase sell orders in equities and raise yields in the bond market, which usually move in sync with the outlook for benchmark interest rates.

Uncertainty about the US central bank was compounded by concerns about the results of the European elections, which could complicate decision-making in the EU due to the greater weight of the Eurosceptic far-right, along with the early elections called in France by Emmanuel Macron after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of the far-right National Rally group.

"Pressure remains on the euro (1.076 usd/eur), a one-month low, in a context of increased uncertainty about the progress of European integration," analysts at Renta 4 said in a daily report.

Against this backdrop, at 07:11 GMT on Tuesday, the selective Spanish stock market IBEX 35 fell 17.50 points, or 0.15%, to 11,339.70 points, while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of large European stocks advanced 0.19%.

Cellnex fell by 2.03%, following a placement by Criteria Caixa, which reduced its stake in the mobile telephone tower group to a minimum.

Elsewhere, in the banking sector, Santander barely registered any variation, BBVA fell 0.23%, Caixabank ceded 1.56%, Sabadell fell 0.66%, Bankinter dropped 0.25%, and Unicaja Banco lost 0.46%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica fell 0.55%, Inditex advanced 0.77%, Iberdrola gained 0.21%, Cellnex fell 2.03%, and the oil company Repsol lost 0.58%.

