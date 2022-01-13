BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 105529.50 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 156.16 points or 0.15% today to 105529.50

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 19.31% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 19.31% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.72% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 14.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.15% from its 2022 closing high of 105685.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 4.48% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 707.06 points or 0.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

