BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 105529.50 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 156.16 points or 0.15% today to 105529.50
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 19.31% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 19.31% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 4.72% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 14.54% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.15% from its 2022 closing high of 105685.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
--Up 4.48% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%
--Year-to-date it is up 707.06 points or 0.67%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-13-22 1738ET