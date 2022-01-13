Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 105529.50 -- Data Talk

01/13/2022 | 05:39pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 156.16 points or 0.15% today to 105529.50


--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 19.31% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 19.31% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.72% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 14.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.15% from its 2022 closing high of 105685.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 4.48% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 707.06 points or 0.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1738ET

Chart IBOVESPA
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 22.74 Delayed Quote.5.18%
PETRO RIO S.A. 22.02 Delayed Quote.3.09%
MINERVA S.A. 10.1 Delayed Quote.3.06%
ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA 9.56 Delayed Quote.2.80%
BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S.A. 7.85 Delayed Quote.2.21%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.09 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
WEG S.A. 29.1 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
EMBRAER S.A. 22.14 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
RAIA DROGASIL S.A. 21 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 21.82 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
