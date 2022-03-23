BOVESPA Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 117457.34 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 184.90 points or 0.16% today to 117457.34

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 8498.04 points or 7.80% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Off 10.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Off 10.18% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.55% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 4.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 16.29% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 12634.90 points or 12.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1736ET