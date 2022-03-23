Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/23 04:19:00 pm EDT
117457.34 PTS   +0.16%
03/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 117272.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/22Brazil's Eletrobras privatization offer to be launched only after April 25 -CEO
RE
03/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.73% Higher at 116154.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 117457.34 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 184.90 points or 0.16% today to 117457.34


--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 8498.04 points or 7.80% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Off 10.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Off 10.18% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.55% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 4.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 16.29% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 12634.90 points or 12.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1736ET

All news about IBOVESPA
03/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 117272.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/22Brazil's Eletrobras privatization offer to be launched only after April 25 -CEO
RE
03/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.73% Higher at 116154.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/18BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.22% Higher at 115310.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/17BOVESPA Index Ends 1.77% Higher at 113076.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/16BOVESPA Index Ends 1.98% Higher at 111112.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/16Brazil's Bolsonaro hints at potential replacement of Petrobras CEO
RE
03/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 108959.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/15Brazil's Magazine Luiza Shares Drop 11% After Earnings Disappoint
DJ
03/14BOVESPA Index Ends 1.60% Lower at 109927.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
01:51pBrazil's Copel says Cosan, two other groups potentially interested in Compagas privatiz..
RE
01:39pPARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:12aNative Shoes Launches The Robbie with Braskem's I'm greenTM Bio-Based EVA Polymer
AQ
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Vibra Energia S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2022
CI
09:30aTRANSCRIPT : Positivo Tecnologia S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2022
CI
08:31aBrazil's Itausa sells stake in XP for $366.6 mln
RE
03/23EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings IBOVESPA
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 13.93 Delayed Quote.8.15%
LOJAS RENNER S.A. 26.15 Delayed Quote.5.63%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 14.56 Delayed Quote.4.52%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 11.84 Delayed Quote.3.41%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6 Delayed Quote.3.27%
SUZANO S.A. 59.81 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
MINERVA S.A. 11.26 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL 7.57 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
BRF S.A. 16.57 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
FLEURY S.A. 15.53 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
Heatmap :