BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 111695.94 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 198.42 points or 0.18% today to 111695.94

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1532.37 points or 1.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 14.59% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Off 14.59% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.84% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.35% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 10.58% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6873.50 points or 6.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1739ET