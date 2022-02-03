Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/03 04:19:00 pm
111695.94 PTS   -0.18%
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.18% Lower at 111894.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 113228.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.98% Higher at 112143.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 111695.94 -- Data Talk

02/03/2022 | 05:40pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 198.42 points or 0.18% today to 111695.94


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1532.37 points or 1.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 14.59% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Off 14.59% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.84% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.35% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 10.58% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6873.50 points or 6.56%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1739ET

Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. 14.85 Delayed Quote.3.20%
TIM S.A. 13.44 Delayed Quote.2.28%
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL 7.26 Delayed Quote.2.25%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 22.48 Delayed Quote.2.18%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 13.71 Delayed Quote.2.08%
JBS S.A. 33.87 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
MINERVA S.A. 8.8 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
EMBRAER S.A. 19.12 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
CIELO S.A. 2.19 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 20.14 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
Heatmap :