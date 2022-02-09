BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 112461.39 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 226.93 points or 0.20% today to 112461.39

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 464.99 points or 0.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.00% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Off 14.00% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.60% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 5.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.68% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 11.34% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 7638.95 points or 7.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

