Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/09 04:19:00 pm
112461.39 PTS   +0.20%
02/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 112234.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 111996.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07Brazil prosecutors ask antitrust body to block Oi mobile ops sale
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 112461.39 -- Data Talk

02/09/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 226.93 points or 0.20% today to 112461.39


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 464.99 points or 0.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.00% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Off 14.00% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.60% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 5.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.68% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 11.34% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 7638.95 points or 7.29%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1741ET

All news about IBOVESPA
02/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 112234.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 111996.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07Brazil prosecutors ask antitrust body to block Oi mobile ops sale
RE
02/07Brazil's Hapvida says Intermedica purchase to add $260 mln to EBITDA
RE
02/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.30% Higher at 112244.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 111695.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.18% Lower at 111894.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 113228.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.98% Higher at 112143.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.72% Higher at 111910.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:40pPetrobras 4Q Total Production Fell 4.5% vs 3Q to 2.7MBOE per Day
DJ
05:39pPETROBRAS : Production & Sales Report 4Q21
PU
05:32pBrazilian pulpmaker Suzano beats profit estimates in Q4
RE
05:29pNOTICE TO THE MARKET - BUSINESS COMB : Final Cash Portion
PU
05:13pSuzano reports record operating cash generation of R$18.8 billion in 2021
BU
04:58pHYPERA S A : Consolidated Form - December
PU
04:41pBrazilian miners set to miss deadline for removal of tailings dams
RE
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 23.55 Delayed Quote.7.83%
AZUL S.A. 28.11 Delayed Quote.6.44%
MINERVA S.A. 9.96 Delayed Quote.5.84%
TIM S.A. 14.13 Delayed Quote.5.06%
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO 14.16 Delayed Quote.4.50%
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. 20.28 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA 9.98 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
QUALICORP 16.47 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
VIA S.A. 4.04 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 24.58 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
Heatmap :