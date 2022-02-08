BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 112234.46 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 238.06 points or 0.21% today to 112234.46

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 14.18% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.88% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 11.12% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 7412.02 points or 7.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

