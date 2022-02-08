Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/08 04:19:00 pm
112234.46 PTS   +0.21%
02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 111996.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07Brazil prosecutors ask antitrust body to block Oi mobile ops sale
RE
02/07Brazil's Hapvida says Intermedica purchase to add $260 mln to EBITDA
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 112234.46 -- Data Talk

02/08/2022 | 05:37pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 238.06 points or 0.21% today to 112234.46


--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 14.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 14.18% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.88% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 11.12% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 7412.02 points or 7.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1736ET

02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 111996.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07Brazil prosecutors ask antitrust body to block Oi mobile ops sale
RE
02/07Brazil's Hapvida says Intermedica purchase to add $260 mln to EBITDA
RE
02/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.30% Higher at 112244.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 111695.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.18% Lower at 111894.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 113228.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.98% Higher at 112143.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.72% Higher at 111910.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.19% Higher at 112611.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:53pBanco Bradesco profit down, 2022 outlook positive
RE
05:48pAZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for January 2022
PU
05:28pPETROBRAS : receives rating confirmation by Fitch February 08, 2022
PU
05:24pBradesco 4Q Net Falls on Accounting Change, Restructuring Provisions
DJ
04:44pPETRO RIO S A : January 2022 operational data
PU
04:39pBradesco's Q4 profit falls, bank sets positive tone for 2022
RE
03:42pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : malls launch campaign in partnership with the Red C..
PU
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 21.84 Delayed Quote.5.35%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 21.91 Delayed Quote.4.98%
RUMO S.A. 15.57 Delayed Quote.4.71%
JBS S.A. 37.58 Delayed Quote.4.62%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.54 Delayed Quote.3.65%
WEG S.A. 30.22 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 21.89 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
GRUPO NOTREDAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 65.57 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S.A. 9.27 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 11.38 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
Heatmap :