BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 111996.40 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 248.54 points or 0.22% today to 111996.40

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.36% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 14.36% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.14% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.09% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 10.88% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7173.96 points or 6.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 1735ET