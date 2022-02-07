Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/07 04:18:00 pm
111996.4 PTS   -0.22%
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 111996.40 -- Data Talk

02/07/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 248.54 points or 0.22% today to 111996.40


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 14.36% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 14.36% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.14% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.09% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 10.88% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7173.96 points or 6.84%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 1735ET

