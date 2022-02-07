BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 111996.40 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 248.54 points or 0.22% today to 111996.40
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 14.36% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 14.36% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 11.14% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 6.43% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.09% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
--Up 10.88% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 7173.96 points or 6.84%
