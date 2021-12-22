Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/22 04:19:00 pm
105243.72 PTS   -0.24%
12/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 105499.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/20BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Lower at 105019.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.52% Lower at 107200.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk

12/22/2021 | 05:41pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 256.16 points or 0.24% today to 105243.72

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 19.52% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 19.52% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.43% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 10.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.52% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.43% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 13773.52 points or 11.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1740ET

Top / Flop IBOVESPA
EMBRAER S.A. 23.6 End-of-day quote.2.16%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 18.67 End-of-day quote.2.02%
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS 33.04 End-of-day quote.1.88%
AZUL S.A. 26.8 End-of-day quote.1.36%
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. 49.88 End-of-day quote.1.28%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 11.05 End-of-day quote.-3.24%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 25.77 End-of-day quote.-4.02%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.16 End-of-day quote.-4.05%
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS 13.16 End-of-day quote.-4.71%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 21.82 End-of-day quote.-6.71%
Heatmap :