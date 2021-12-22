BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 256.16 points or 0.24% today to 105243.72

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 19.52% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 19.52% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.43% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 10.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.52% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.43% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 13773.52 points or 11.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1740ET