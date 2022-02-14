BOVESPA Index Ends 0.29% Higher at 113899.19 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 326.84 points or 0.29% today to 113899.19

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1902.79 points or 1.70% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 12.91% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 12.91% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 13.02% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.77% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 9076.75 points or 8.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1737ET