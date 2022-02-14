Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/14 04:19:00 pm
113899.19 PTS   +0.29%
02/11BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 113572.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/11Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas beats profit expectations, EBITDA disappoints
RE
02/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 113367.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.29% Higher at 113899.19 -- Data Talk

02/14/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 326.84 points or 0.29% today to 113899.19


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1902.79 points or 1.70% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 12.91% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 12.91% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 13.02% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.77% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 9076.75 points or 8.66%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1737ET

Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
HYPERA S.A. 32.16 Delayed Quote.4.35%
TOTVS S.A. 28.67 Delayed Quote.3.76%
RAIA DROGASIL S.A. 23 Delayed Quote.3.14%
WEG S.A. 30.44 Delayed Quote.3.08%
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS 25.97 Delayed Quote.2.81%
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP 35.43 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
ATACADÃO S.A. 16.3 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
PETROBRAS 33 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
VIA S.A. 4.02 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 22.37 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
Heatmap :