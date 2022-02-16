Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Ibovespa
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 115180.95 -- Data Talk

02/16/2022 | 05:46pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 352.77 points or 0.31% today to 115180.95


--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 3184.55 points or 2.84% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 7, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 11.93% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

--Off 11.93% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 14.30% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.03% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 10358.51 points or 9.88%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1744ET

Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 15.12 Delayed Quote.5.96%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 25 Delayed Quote.5.93%
ATACADÃO S.A. 16.85 Delayed Quote.5.31%
CIELO S.A. 2.49 Delayed Quote.5.06%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. 15.8 Delayed Quote.4.43%
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL 7.28 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 21.8 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 22.35 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
JBS S.A. 37.18 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
WEG S.A. 31.3 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
