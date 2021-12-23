Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/23 04:20:00 pm
104891.32 PTS   -0.33%
12/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22Latam FX gains ground, stocks mixed as Omicron concerns linger
RE
12/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 105499.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 104891.32 -- Data Talk

12/23/2021 | 05:33pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 352.40 points or 0.33% today to 104891.32

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 608.56 points or 0.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 19.79% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Off 19.79% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.09% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 10.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.79% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.09% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 14125.92 points or 11.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1732ET

All news about IBOVESPA
12/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22Latam FX gains ground, stocks mixed as Omicron concerns linger
RE
12/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 105499.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/20BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Lower at 105019.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.52% Lower at 107200.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17Brazil's BRF proposes $1.2 billion capital increase, market sees potential move by Marf..
RE
12/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 108326.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16Brazil's Qualicorp Shares Rise 9.5% on Permission to Boost Stake
DJ
12/16Brazil's Intermedica Shares Rise 7.6%, Hapvida Up 6.3% After Merger Approval
DJ
12/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 107431.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:47pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on relevant shareholding position December 2..
PU
05:27pBRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
05:07pBRF S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
04:47pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Chief Digital Transformation and Innovati..
PU
04:47pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on sale of E&P assets in Sergipe December 23..
PU
01:17pENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S A : Rio Open and ENGIE are to neutralize CO2 emissions generated by..
PU
08:03aBrazil brewer Ambev to invest $154 mln in recycled bottles factory
RE
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 22.54 End-of-day quote.3.30%
EMBRAER S.A. 24.25 End-of-day quote.2.75%
BRF S.A. 22.65 End-of-day quote.2.12%
AMBEV S.A. 15.62 End-of-day quote.1.49%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.25 End-of-day quote.1.46%
GERDAU S.A. 26.87 End-of-day quote.-2.22%
QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A. 15.83 End-of-day quote.-2.40%
ENEVA S.A. 13.99 End-of-day quote.-2.71%
NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 61.52 End-of-day quote.-3.13%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 10.69 End-of-day quote.-3.26%
Heatmap :