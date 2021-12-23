BOVESPA Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 104891.32 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 352.40 points or 0.33% today to 104891.32

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 608.56 points or 0.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 19.79% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Off 19.79% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.09% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 10.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.79% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.09% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 14125.92 points or 11.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1732ET